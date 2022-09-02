The Chilean Army and the US Army will carry out the Southern Vanguard exercise to improve interoperability

The United States Army South (Arsouth) received a delegation from Chilean’s Army on the joint base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston to address in XVII Bilateral Meeting of General Staffs (RBEM) matters of joint interest and continue building their relationship.

Personnel from the Chilean Army and Arsouth delegations participating in the XVII RBEM. Photo: Master Sgt Alex Ramos US Army South

The RBEM It has been developed since 2006 and has allowed the exchange of ideas, experiences and lessons learned, promoting development and mutual knowledge, paving the way for new exchanges and commitments between both institutions.

The meeting was held on August 30 and 31 in Texas and was chaired by the commander general of Arsouth, Major General William L. Thigpenand the head of General Staff of Chilean’s Armymajor general Christopher De La Cerda.

According to Arsouth, this meeting is part of bilateral commitments designed to develop and improve understanding between armies, the modernization of partner nations, and security cooperation within the region.

This year, numerous bilateral activities were agreed upon, one of which is the exercise Southern Vanguard that focuses on developing interoperability and that will further improve the link between both institutions.

A bicentennial relationship

Maj. Gen. Thigpen opened the two-day event by welcoming the Chilean delegation and speaking about the importance of the talks at the XVII Bilateral Staff Meeting.

“Our goal is always to develop our partnership and strengthen relationships, and more importantly, every time we have the opportunity to train, whether it’s virtual or live, we want to increase our interoperability,” Thigpen noted.

General De La Cerda and General William L. Thigpen. Photo: Master Sgt Alex Ramos US Army South

General De la Cerda, for his part, indicated that “it is an honor for us to be present at this talk that only confirms to Chile and the Chilean Army that the Southern Army is our main strategic partner.”

The Chilean liaison officer in the Arsouth, Colonel Aldo Vergara, highlighted this meeting one year after the commemoration of the bicentennial of the relationship between these armies. “From that point of view, it’s important that we realize that we share a lot of values, and it’s been a great opportunity to (increase our shared understanding).”

At the closing ceremony, Generals Thigpen and De la Cerda thanked each country for their efforts in organizing the Staff Talks, for the friendship over the years, the continued building of the partnership in the future, and expressed their interest in increasing joint interoperability.