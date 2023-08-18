The Chilean impersonator who broke it down on the famous US show ‘America’s Got Talent’

andres parada was one of the big surprises at the famous American event “America’s Got Talent”, Born in Arizona but of Chilean origin, Parada won the hearts of the jury and the public with his portrayal.Papayaso, the Chilean clown,

At the casting of the popular North American show, the national comedian appeared on the front screen speaking in Spanish sofia vergaraPanelist. The real surprise came in his routine after imitating the elephant and the dog.

Applause for “Papayaso”

While the public and the jury were stunned by the elephant and dog’s terrific mimicry, without generating much laughter, the national comedian maintained a happy and triumphant posture. It was at this moment that he scored his first major coup, leading to comical impersonations of the actor. Jason Statham,

Having already aroused the laughter of the public and the jury, he continues to mimic the British presenter david attenboroughfor the entertainer Jimmy Fallon and the actor adam driver,

finalized with a copy of Simon CowellAnother judge of the program drew laughter from everyone present. Thanks to this, YouAll members of the jury voted in favor of the continuation of “Papayaso” in the program.

