The Chilean press says that messages against their country are “hardening” from Ecuador due to the Byron Castillo issue; provincial associations reject complaints from Araucanians | Soccer | Sports

Chile’s formal claim before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee denouncing an alleged irregularity in the nationality of Byron Castillo has caused rejection from Ecuador and the Provincial Football Associations, which through a statement expressed their dissatisfaction with the actions taken by the Araucanians.

“In the face of the attempt of a country to obtain the points that it could not win on the court by resorting to unfair mechanisms to obtain them at the table, we protest firmly, energetically and proudly in the pertinent instances, and we will do it as many times as necessary to defend what that was achieved in a long journey of effort, dedication, sacrifice and even tears, led by our tricolor warriors in true indelible feats of glory”, says part of the letter.

“We are Ecuadorians by blood and by heart, and this new classification has been a reflection of happiness and defeat, since each of our players represents the country and its provinces. Therefore, we feel offended by this unfounded expletive carried out by the Chilean Football Association (the FFCh) ”, adds the letter published on the official networks of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

The provincial organizations insist on supporting the actions that Ecuafútbol has taken on this issue, which arose from a complaint made on Twitter by a Colombian journalist and who later retracted this message.

“The Provincial Soccer Associations of Ecuador support the actions that the FEF and its directors bring before the levels at which this unfounded thesis is aired, the support also goes to the coaching staff of our team and especially to all its players, fundamentally Mr. Byron Castillo Segura; because the truth triumphed, triumphs and will continue to prevail, because no one will take away what belongs to us by right, history and effort”, reiterates the letter.

Newspaper Third The letter was echoed with a note titled: “In Ecuador they harden the message against Chile after denouncing Castillo: “We feel offended by this unfounded insult.”

“Through another statement, now it was the Professional Soccer Associations of the country of Guayas that signed a note defending the soccer player involved and attacking the FFCh’s measure: ‘No one will take away what belongs to us by right, history and effort'” added the newspaper. (D)