The chilling accusation against an actor of My poor little angel

New York City authorities are investigating a serious complaint against the actor. Devin Ratraywho became famous for his role as Buzz in the film My poor angel: they accuse him of having drugged and raped a friend.

Although the case now transcends, the alleged sexual assault would have occurred in 2017. The act of gender violence for which he was imprisoned at the end of 2021 caused the victim to insist on Justice for his case exposed long ago.

I also read: They arrested the actor of “My poor little angel” who tried to hang his girlfriend

According to what was published by CNNthe first media that knew about the subject, was the assaulted woman, Lisa Smith, the one who contacted the prosecutors who carried out the case that happened with Ratray’s girlfriend to revive hers.

Smith demanded that they give him a judicial answer for which, in his case, the actor was not prosecuted. Prosecutors explained that they incorrectly believed she wanted to remain anonymous and so could not press charges.which forced the case to be closed, they emphasized.

Devin Ratray playing Buzz again in another sequel to “My Poor Little Angel” (Photo: Instagram/devinratray).

But the woman detailed to that medium that she had an exchange of emails with the judicial authorities in which she cooperated with the investigation and even traveled to be interviewed by representatives of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He even contributed garments that he used the night of the attack to have the DNA analyzed.

In the complaint it was pointed out that Ratray was a friend of Smith for 15 years, until the night of September 21, 2017, when he met the actor, his brother and another friend for a drink at a bar. Then they all went to the artist’s apartment in Manhattan.

When they were there, Smith explained that after taking something she felt very tired, so she believes that they drugged her. Because of that, she ended up sleeping on an armchair encouraged by Ratray. “I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear and feel what was happening. I knew the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch,” Smith said.

Around 2:00 p.m. the other day, Smith was able to move, got up, and dressed. After 24 hours of the incident, according to the report of the CNNSmith told a friend and two of her brothers what had happened. Then he confronted his alleged attacker by text message, but he denied everything.

Who is Devin Ratray, Buzz from “My poor little angel”

Devin Ratray was born on January 11, 1977 and became famous playing Buzz, Kevin’s brother, the character he played Macaulay Culkin. But it was not the only thing he did in his working life: in recent years He had several secondary roles and important special participations.

Devin Ratray became famous for “My poor little angel” (Photo: Instagram/devinratray)

Among the list of fictions in which he was included Better Call Saul, thetick, kimi, Wall Street Scammers, Russian doll, The Good Fight, Mosaic, RIPD: Police from beyond Y Nebraskaamong other.

In December 2021, Ratray was charged with hit his girlfriend in the face and try to hang her during an argument they had in a room at the Hyatt hotel in Oklahoma City.

I also read: Child stars who suffered the darkness of Hollywood: from Drew Barrymore’s addictions to Macaulay Culkin’s “divorce” from his parents

For that fact, the actor was arrested for “domestic violence” and “assault by strangulation”. Later he was released after paying a $25,000 fine.