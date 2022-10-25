The chilling discovery in a dairy that alarmed the magical town of Tecate, Baja California

The drug message was signed with the acronym “CDS” (Photo: Twitter@All_Source_News)

A chilling discovery generated alert among the residents of the magical town of Tecate, Lower Californiaafter a dairy was abandoned on the night of Sunday, October 23, accompanied by a message signed by a drug cartel.

The brown foil container was found on the side of the Tecate-Ensenada highway, at kilometer 25. Seen from the side, it looked like an ordinary dairy, but a pink cardboard attached with adhesive tape was what caught the attention of passers-by passing through the area.

Until that moment it was unknown what was kept in said cylinder, so the local authorities were notified to determine its content. It was thus that municipal elements moved to the place of the discovery and cordoned off the perimeter to begin the corresponding inquiries.

The first action taken was to take photos of the evidence, with particular attention to the message signed with the acronym “CDS” (In reference to Sinaloa Cartel), in which deadly consequences were warned for all those who supported the members of a rival group.

Samuel García “El Primo” was one of the main generators of violence in Tecate, Baja California (PHOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Later, they proceeded to see what the mysterious tambo contained. It was about the lifeless body of a murdered man. The images that were shared on social networks showed the violent scene, since the victim’s head was the first thing that stood out.

Regarding the narcomessage, he made reference to Samuel Vaca Garcia, The cousin, alleged member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), warning those who support him of deadly consequences. In addition, it was indicated that Baja California is the territory of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“This is going to happen to all those who try to support here in Tecate, Jesús Alfonso Trapero Ibarra alias The Rags and Samuel Vaca Garcia alias The cousinmaricon*s burn cars, all of northern Baja California belongs to CDS (sic)”

Despite the fact that state authorities arrived at the highway to implement surveillance operations, no arrests were recorded. Similarly, so far the identity of the victim is unknown.

The CJNG claimed responsibility for the armed attack on September 24 in Tecate (PHOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

According to intelligence reports, The cousin me The rooster He is from Michoacán and has been identified as alleged financial chief of the cartel of the four letters, in addition to being one of the main generators of violence in Tecate. Because he was one of the priority objectives for the authorities, in October 2020 he was captured by personnel from the State Security and Investigation Guard (GESI).

His arrest stemmed from a search of his vehicle, where they found a firearm. Likewise, the authorities realized that he had an arrest warrant for homicide. Nevertheless, at the end of July this 2022 Vaca García was released and, with it, the armed attacks and the violent days in Tecate returned.

It should be remembered that on September 24, the town of Valle de las Palmas witnessed a bloody day in which nearly 50 firearm detonations were heard, according to the weekly Zeta. The burst of shots left three people dead.whose bodies were dumped at kilometer 29 of the Tecate-Ensenada highway.

It is presumed that the attack was carried out by the CJNG, since his signature appeared on one of the walls of the home where the victims were. Meanwhile, families from Teca are the ones besieged by this dispute between drug cartels.

