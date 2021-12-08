World

the chilling sentence about Covid’s infectors – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read


One last signed madness Francesca Donato, the no-vax MEP expelled from the League which continues to support the most delusional and dangerous conspiracy theories on Covid, vaccine, pandemic and an alleged health dictatorship. Donato’s latest chilling shot is reported by Wild Lucarelli on social media, where he relaunches a screenshot of what the MEP wrote.

An honor for me. Mentana, the no-vax case explodes at La7: Nobody ever in my news, what do colleagues say?

To open the dance is tal “Mirage“, who wrote the following on Twitter:” Friend with three vaccines is positive. She runs with her green pass valid and said she will not do any quarantine because she did everything she had to do to be free “, concludes the user.

And here Francesca Donato relaunches the tweet and comments on it with these words: “Actually, how can you blame her? It no longer matters to anyone whether or not you are actually infected. What counts is blind obedience to the regime, nothing else “, concludes his disturbing shot.

Fake data, you are totally ignorant. Borghi-Burioni, accusations and insults fly: the latest brawl in public

Not just that reference to “blind obedience to the regime”, already on the verge of ranting. Yes, there is also a justification for those who are positive for Covid and goes around as if nothing had happened: the worst of irresponsibility and danger. Not surprisingly, Selvaggia Lucarelli comments, tranchant: “Donato says that those who walk around as positive at Covid are not wrong. Please keep inviting her eh”, he concludes with controversial reference to those who allow Donato to access the various television lounges.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Like the US, China and Germany move to the port of Trieste

November 6, 2021

Zerocalcare wants to reassure those who read his interviews these days | Flashes

1 week ago

the husky Kola is now looking for a new home – Corriere.it

1 week ago

The doctor of Emergency in Africa without vaccines: “It’s a medical suicide”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button