the chilling sentence about Covid’s infectors – Libero Quotidiano





One last signed madness Francesca Donato, the no-vax MEP expelled from the League which continues to support the most delusional and dangerous conspiracy theories on Covid, vaccine, pandemic and an alleged health dictatorship. Donato’s latest chilling shot is reported by Wild Lucarelli on social media, where he relaunches a screenshot of what the MEP wrote.





To open the dance is tal “Mirage“, who wrote the following on Twitter:” Friend with three vaccines is positive. She runs with her green pass valid and said she will not do any quarantine because she did everything she had to do to be free “, concludes the user.

And here Francesca Donato relaunches the tweet and comments on it with these words: “Actually, how can you blame her? It no longer matters to anyone whether or not you are actually infected. What counts is blind obedience to the regime, nothing else “, concludes his disturbing shot.





Not just that reference to “blind obedience to the regime”, already on the verge of ranting. Yes, there is also a justification for those who are positive for Covid and goes around as if nothing had happened: the worst of irresponsibility and danger. Not surprisingly, Selvaggia Lucarelli comments, tranchant: “Donato says that those who walk around as positive at Covid are not wrong. Please keep inviting her eh”, he concludes with controversial reference to those who allow Donato to access the various television lounges.