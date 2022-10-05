The Chilling Stories That Inspired Disney Classics – CINEMABLEND

Disney has nurtured literary works, fairy tales and folk legends, but its adaptations have mutilated and distorted the original texts making them accessible to all audiences.





Many generations have enjoyed Disney animated films. We get excited about the musical moments of the jungle book; we get confused by the intricate paths of Alice in Wonderland; we experience anguish with the dangerous Hook in Peter Pan; and we feel tenderness with the many puppies of 101 Dalmatians.

These stories are intended to reward the audience with smiles and satisfaction at the end of the road. Nevertheless, Disney movies have been very clever and ingenious in distorting their originslike in The little Mermaidwhere the moment described by Hans Christian Andersen in which the sea witch cuts out the protagonist’s tongue is avoided.

Disney is considered by some to have improved upon the original works (Pinocchiofrom the novel by Carlo Collodi; The Lion King from Hamlet by William Shakespeare) making them accessible to all audiences. Others think that the primary texts have been “mutilated” and have not been given justice in the adaptations. Whatever the case may be, here we review the cases that chose not to show the creepy side of the original stories.





'Snow White'



Walt Disney Animation Studios



In the Brothers Grimm tale, the Queen orders a huntsman to give her Snow White’s lungs and liver. The hunter gives her the entrails of a pig and the Queen devours them. This premise, much closer to David Cronenberg’s ‘body-horror’, is evaded in the animated film. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

The Queen tries to kill Snow White with the poison apple. The dwarves put her corpse in a glass coffin where a prince finds her. As the coffin is being moved, the piece of apple comes out of his throat and he wakes up. A repulsive scene that was ignored in snow white and the huntsmanstarring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron.





'Cinderella'



Walt Disney Animation Studios



In cinderella of Disney we witness the continuous domestic abuse committed against the protagonist. In the Brothers Grimm version, the stepsisters make desperate attempts to own the glass slipper. In order for the object to fit, one of them cuts off her toes, while the other decides to cut off her heel.

Despite the mutilations, both women hide their pain and manage to make appointments with the prince., but two pigeons warn him that they are not the real owners of the slipper. As if it were a scene taken from The lighthouse either north man by Robert Eggers, at the end the pigeons gouge out the eyes of the stepsisters as punishment for their wickedness.





'Sleeping Beauty'



Walt Disney Animation Studios



Though Sleeping Beauty takes as a direct reference the version written in 1697 by Charles Perrault, in the first version of the story (1634) –belonging to Giambattista Basile– a (married) king from another territory arrives at the castle where the young woman lies; realizing that she has been abandoned by her father and that she remains asleep, he decides to rape her.

As a result of the rape, the young woman gives birth to two children. One of them sucks on the young woman’s finger, extracts the splinter from her and thus wakes up. The king’s wife, learning of her husband’s infidelity, orders the capture of the two children and demands that they be cooked and eaten by her husband. Extramarital relations, ambition and revenge in the purest style of game of Thrones.





'aladdin'



Walt Disney Animation Studios



In the original story –one of the stories that are part of the Thousand and One Nights– Cassim (the father of Aladdin) finds an abundant treasure. However, his greed leads to his death; he is killed by some robbers. The dismembered parts are publicly displayed outside the cave where the treasure was located to deter future thieves..

When Ali Baba discovers the macabre warning sign, he collects his brother’s body parts. He asks the slave Morgiana and a tailor to reconstruct Cassim’s body to make it appear that he died of natural causes. A gloomy and grotesque scene that not even Guy Ritchie with his audacity showed in his version starring Will Smith.

'Beauty and the Beast'



Walt Disney Animation Studios



Beauty and the Beast it is very faithful to the original story published in 1756 by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont –although its origins are attributed to the first version of 1740, written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot–. Nevertheless, there is a detail, perhaps of little relevance, that the Disney versions, both the animation and the live action version, omit.

Beast allows Belle to accompany her sick father for only 7 days. The young woman has two sisters married to poor men. They, knowing of Belle’s luxurious lifestyle, go to great lengths to hold their sister back in the hope that the enraged Beast will eat her alive upon his return. Why didn’t Bill Condon dare to show this detail in his version starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans?