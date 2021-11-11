The Chinese Aiways lands in Italy: the characteristics of the electric U5

After the arrival of Seres before the summer, the Koelliker Group takes the second brand of its large-scale project, based on Chinese electric vehicles, into the field. It is Aiways, born in 2017, which has chosen an illuminating name: the crasis of “Ai” (Artificial intelligence) and “ways” that gives the sense of roads, travels. In addition to the Shanghai office, where the research and development and design centers are also located, Aiways has a center in Munich. The plant which has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles is located in Shangrao, China, while the battery production is located in Changshu. The ambitions are equal to those of the other brands that in recent months have been arriving in the Old Continent: before Italy, Aiways brought the U5 to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France and Israel. And announced that the U6 electric coupe will be introduced in 2022.

AWARDS AND RAID – As mentioned, the Koelliker Group imports the brand, which currently has eleven dealerships. The traditional sales channel will soon be joined by an e-commerce platform, recently inaugurated for Mitsubishi, where it will be possible to choose the car and get it right to home delivery. Naturally leaving customers free to manage the shopping experience in the preferred way, even hybrid, i.e. partly online and partly in the dealership. The first car, the U5, makes its debut on the Italian market, with a positive reputation as an electric vehicle with very low consumption: it has just won first place in the Riviera Electric Challenge 2021, the electric car competition that involved 37 EV brands. But the Chinese SUV had already entered the Guinness Book of World Records for “The longest trip with an electric prototype” which saw the Engineering Drive Team Aiways U5 cover 15,022 kilometers in 52 days: from Xi’an in China, passing through twelve countries and also through the Gobi desert, up to Frankfurt, Germany, where that year the IAA, the motor show, was in full swing.

5 STARS – U5 is a medium-sized SUV with 4.68 meters in length, 2.80 in wheelbase, 1.70 in height and 1,770 kg in weight. The external design shows good cues of originality in the front, where we find complex shaped optical groups and the almost totally closed grille. More classic are the front and rear, while the rear pillar is hidden by a dark and partly glazed surface. The interiors, spacious and clean in the lines, are characterized by a dashboard where the instrument panel, with three separate displays, is flanked by the 12.3 “touchscreen for the infotainment. The facial recognition system together with the other active safety systems and passive has earned the U5 the 5 EuroNcap stars. The powertrain features a 204 hp electric motor on the front axle and 63 kWh batteries that guarantee up to 410 km of autonomy in the combined Wltp cycle. For the battery, the House declares 35 minutes to go from 20 to 80% with high power recharge. Two versions: X-cite from 42,750 euros and Prime from 45,500 euros. For both versions, Aiways offers a warranty of 5 years or 150,000 km and 5 years of roadside assistance, plus there are 8 years or 150,000 km as a guarantee on the traction battery.

