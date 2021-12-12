The Chinese Beetle, Mini, Xev, Volkswagen … Flash week

The electric beetle redone by the Chinese ORA, in production – The Mini Christmas tree – Magneti Marelli “assists” YOYO – VW in renewables / Flash week.

The Chinese Beetle (an electric clone) is ready

Chinese manufacturers stop at nothing. Not even what it clearly is a story and an intellectual property of others. A clone of the old one goes into production Volkswagen Beetle, L‘NOW Ballet Cat, whose first prototypes they had already been shown in April. It has an electric motor positioned on the front axle, with 169 hp (126 kW) of power And 155 km / h of top speed. The dimensions are similar to those of the Nisan Leaf: 440 cm. of length, 186 in width and 163 in height, with 275 cm. For now, the focus is on the Chinese market, but it is not excluded that, with Volkswagen appeals permitting, the ORA Ballet Cat will also arrive here.

The Beetle and … the Mini Christmas tree

An English young man passionate about electric cars and engaged in volunteering, Nicholas “Nico” Martin, he thought of combining these two aspects of his life. It took three years to harvest 2,000 smart LED lights with which to wrap his Mini and turn it into a traveling Christmas tree. He was helped by Festive Lights and from the Italian smart lighting company Twinkly. As soon as the decoration was complete, he began a tour of the United Kingdom with which he collected in the first few weeks 5 thousand pounds, donations that will increase by the end of the year. The proceeds will go to three organizations that Nico has in his heart, MS Trust , Duchenne UK And Alzheimer’s Society.

YOYO assistance? Magneti Marelli makes it

Yeah, but what about assistance? The purchase of vehicles from hitherto unknown brands often fades in the face of this perplexity. To answer which XEV, Italian-Chinese manufacturer of electric machines, has entered into an agreement with Magneti Marelli Parts & Services. The agreement is not limited to the after-sales service, it also concerns ftechnical training and network support of XEV dealers. Founded in Turin just three years ago, XEV launched its electric city car this year, the YOYO (here features and prices). In September XEV announced another important partnership, for the battery-swapping at a selected number of stations ENI service. Instead of recharging them, the batteries are replaced with other charged modules, an operation lasting a few minutes, especially useful for car-sharing services.

VW invests in wind and solar power: marketing or…?

Image operations only (green-washing) or is there substance in Volkswagen’s decision to invest in production from renewables? The discussion is open, after VW has made it known that it is “the first manufacturer to support the expansion of renewable energy on an industrial scale“. As? “With the creation of wind and solar plants with approx 40 million euros of investments until 2025“. A new agreement has been signed with the Scandinavian energy company wpd for the wind power plant Aldermyrberget located at Skellefteå, Sweden. This is the largest VW project to date. The Volkswagen share of the plant will generate approx 100 GWh of electricity, equivalent to the needs of approximately 27,000 households. Volkswagen talks about another “ step forward towards the goal of climate neutrality of its electric cars over the entire life cycle “.