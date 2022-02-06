the Chinese clone of the Beetle on sale from March 30th. And what does Volkswagen say? – Corriere.it

Great Wall does not care about Volkswagen’s possible legal actions, even by virtue of some changes to the project, and is preparing to sell it in his country. Larger than the legendary German model, with electric propulsion

More than the possible landing in Europe, the most interesting aspect of the launch of Now Ballet Cat, considered the clone of the Beetle, concerns the behavior of Volkswagen. When, in April 2020, the Punk Cat appeared at the Shanghai Motor Show in that of Wolfsburg they were thrilled: steps that the Chinese often take inspiration from or swap models of Western houses – more or less successful – but re-proposing the glorious “Beetle” was a cheek, annoying even for fans. Especially since Punk Cat was the result not of a recently founded start-up, but of Great Wall, the largest private automobile manufacturer in China.

And Volkswagen? Given the incredible similarity between the two cars, Volkswagen said it was ready to legally protect itself in case of irregularities. “We check the matter for possible violations of the design rights of the model and reserve the right to take any necessary legal action” was the official note which, however, did not take into account a cunning move by Great Wall: the Chinese had won “exclusive rights in all current and future Member States of the European Union” on the design of the model with a double application for registration. Valid for 5 years and renewable for a maximum of 25.

171 hp of power

We have come to the point: the Chinese House has announced that the definitive model – called Ora Ballet Catwhere Ora is the name of Great Wall’s recent electric brand – it will be launched in China exactly on March 30th. This was revealed with a tweet by Greg Kable, a German journalist who knows that market very well, publishing the few technical specifications available. Like the dimensions, larger than those of the Beetle: 4401 mm in length, 1867 mm in width and 1633 mm in height, for a wheelbase of 2750 mm. Ballet Cat will only be offered with a 171 hp electric motor and two battery sizes of 47.8 kWh and 59.1 kWh. The maximum speed is estimated at 155 km / h while the price list for the Chinese market is unknown and whether it will be sold in other regions, as was initially stated.

The Punk Cat has changed (in part)

The thing curious is the silence of Volkswagen: Will he continue his lawsuit or will he have to surrender in the face of the Great Wall provocation? It is necessary to underline a technical aspect, which may have already knocked out the lawyers of the German house: the Punk Cat, in addition to the zero-emission propulsion, had two more doors than the original Beetle. The Ballet Cat has undergone further modifications: there are no longer round headlights, but a bell headlight with a chrome frame. Also different are the fenders, which have lost the chrome plating, and the bumpers. The front, however, resoundingly resembles that of the 50s when VW began to sell it outside Germany. Surely, Great Wall does not lack courage or perhaps lack respect: copy (in the end, this is) the longest-lived car in the world, produced continuously for 65 years and which sold 21,529,464 units…

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link