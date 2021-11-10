The Chinese electric with 1,000 km of autonomy

A RECORD – The Chinese manufacturer GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Corporation), through its Aion brand, presented in China one of the most interesting electric SUVs in recent months. It is in fact a battery-powered car that is able to travel up to 1,000 km on a single charge.

WHAT AUTONOMY – The specifications of the Aion LX Plus (in the pictures), this is the name of the model that will be officially unveiled during the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 19, were leaked on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The considerable autonomy of the LX Plus, an evolution of the V model which is already on sale, is possible thanks to the maxi battery from 144.4 kWh, which offers an energy density of 205 Wh / kg and a declared range of 1,008 km (calculated according to the NEDC standard, less realistic than the WLTP).

SPECIAL BATTERY – This result obtained by the GAC was also possible thanks to a proprietary technology of the battery it uses graphene cells with a silicon sponge cathode, unveiled to the public last April. Furthermore, the battery of the Aion LX Plus, using the special ultra fast columns designed by the same house with a maximum power of 480 kW, can be recharged from 0 to 80% in 8 minutes (30-80% in less than 5 minutes).