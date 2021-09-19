The Chinese government is on the hunt for bitcoin miners: what is happening?

Another turn of the screw. China continues to get in the way of the cryptocurrency rush, bitcoin specifically. After heavy restrictions in June, which culminated in the closure of 90% of bitcoin mining operations in Sichuan province, Beijing is not stopping. Far from it.

Accelerate the Chinese Government, intensifying the hunt for cryptocurrency miners who have tried to hide among the pseudo data researchers and storage facilities to continue their business, for the illegal government.

Inspections have intensified This month in several Chinese provinces, Bloomberg reveals, targeting illegal mining activities in colleges, research institutes and data centers, as confirmed by people who have requested to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Chinese plan: depress the amount of cryptocurrency mining

The new cycle of controls has a very definitive plan and goal: it wants to depress the amount of cryptocurrency mining operating in China, which for years was the dominant actress and until April had a 46% share of the global hash rate. , a measure of the computing power used in mining and processing, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin electricity consumption index.

The Chinese government’s crackdown produced the collapse of both the price of Bitcoin and the global hash rate. Thus, while many miners have fled the country, others have preferred to stay at home, while continuing their business, switching to lesser-known tokens and decentralized storage technologies. According to rumors from Bloomberg, many miners have regularly switched to new facilities to house their equipment, no more than 100 machines in a given position to draw the energy needed to “produce” bitcoin. In the northern province of Hebei, which accounts for a small share of the industry, local agencies have required companies and institutions to avoid mining cryptocurrencies with their computer systems, calling for a self-compliance check before September 30.

A massive expansion of cryptocurrency mining “it would seriously affect economic and social development and directly threaten national securityand, ”the local internet regulator told Bloomberg, adding that the energy consumption involved in mining is not in line with the country’s emission reduction policy. “Cryptocurrency trading disrupts the financial order,” he added. The government will put in place a mechanism to regularly monitor and follow up on cyber activities, the officials responsible for the data systems where irregular mining is detected will be punished and their internet connections will be cut off. Beijing doesn’t stop at all, that’s how it is.