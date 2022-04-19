The Chinese government must handle the Shanghai exasperation – Pierre Haski

Shanghai, the Chinese megalopolis showcase the country’s economic success, is paralyzed and on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The city, populated by 25 million people, is undergoing an inflexible lockdown to react to the omicron variant, and the discontent of its inhabitants continues to grow. As is always the case in China, the problem takes on a political dimension.

China, as we all know, is adhering to its “zero covid” doctrine, which has been progressively abandoned by the rest of the world. Elsewhere, attempts are being made to “live with the virus” thanks to a solid vaccination process that has dampened the most serious consequences of the disease. The Chinese regime, on the other hand, has turned its political choice into a totem pole, also because the vaccination rate of the population at risk is not very high and the Chinese vaccine is not so effective.

In order not to saturate the health system, China has reacted in a way that may seem disproportionate: millions of people are isolated and tested after any episode of contagion. In Shanghai, the lockdown affects 25 million people compared to about 20 thousand cases a day. By involving such an important city, the system has reached its limits.

Drones in the windows

Isolation is radical and people don’t even have the right to go out to eat. Organizational problems were numerous, while the lack of food was met with anger. The separation of children from their parents in case of contagion and the forced transfer of infected people to large halls with thousands of beds are now unbearable for the middle class in Shanghai.

The videos of the abuse circulate on social networks until the censorship erases them, while the protest screams of the inhabitants looking out of the windows in the evening provoke the flight of drones as the only response, inviting them to “control their desire for freedom” and stop screaming.