The Chinese lunar rover Yutu-2 spotted a strange rock on the moon

When it comes to moon and of Chinese lunar missions we think mainly of Chang’e-5 considering that it was able to bring back to Earth some rock from our natural satellite. Although Russia and the US had succeeded decades earlier, it is a confirmation of the advancement of the Chinese program. But there is another Chinese lunar rover still working: Yutu-2.

Yutu-2 is the rover of the Change-4 mission and despite the passing of Earth days, it continues to function correctly even on the far side (from Earth) of the Moon. During his exploration of the lunar soil discovered one rocky structure which aroused particular curiosity due to its shape. It will hardly be structures “alien” but certainly interest has grown dramatically in the last few hours.

The rock identified by the Yutu-2 lunar rover

As written above, currently very little is known about this rock considering that it is still at a high distance for the photographic skills from Yutu-2. For this reason, the engineers are slowly getting closer to the target to have better images. No hypothesis can be discarded but Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence (quoting Sagan).

The “particular” rock structure identified by the Chinese rover Yutu-2

To report the curious sighting by the lunar rover has been Andrew Jones, an expert on Chinese space missions. In November Yutu-2 it was about 80 meters away during its 36th lunar day (a lunar day is 29.5 Earth days). The object was called “mysterious hut” by researchers because of its shape.

Two images previously captured from the same rover

As explained by the “logbook” from Chang’e-4 the structure was surveyed by the engineers photographing the lunar landscape, useful for understanding which route to take. The Chinese themselves joked about the possible alien nature of the rock writing “a house built by aliens after crash landing?”. To get a clearer idea we will have to wait two or three months before reaching it. This lunar rover it is not meant to move fast and the area is full of craters.

Yutu-2 arrived on the hidden face of the moon early January 2019. It is a small one lunar rover moved thanks to the use of photovoltaic panels. In total the little rover has traveled about 900 meters on its way on our satellite and more precisely in the Von Kármán crater.

