The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu orders confinement to 21 million residents for hundreds of cases of covid-19

(CNN) — The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu imposed a sweeping citywide lockdown Thursday night, confining 21 million residents to their homes as the country doubles down on its zero-Covid policy ahead of a key Communist Party meeting.

The move offered a stark reminder of how far the country is willing to go to stick to the zero-tolerance approach favored by leader Xi Jinping, with the megacity shut down after more than 700 cases were reported the previous week.

The stay-at-home order came despite earlier efforts by authorities to quell rumors that such a lockdown was looming, with police arresting a resident accused of making “provocative comments” on social media.

The closure requires all residents to stay home from 6 p.m. Thursday, except for mandatory covid tests. The mass tests will take place from Thursday to Sunday, the city government said.

The city’s digital system used to record Covid tests was repeatedly blocked due to the surge in entrances, leading to long lines at some testing sites, according to residents on social media.

Households can send a person grocery shopping once a day with a negative test, and residents with emergency requests, such as seeking medical care, must get approval from a neighborhood committee.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies and hospitals will be closed. Restaurant dining will also be suspended and only takeout will be allowed.

This is China’s largest city shutdown since Shanghai, the financial hub of 25 million people, emerged from a painful two-month lockdown in June.

Shanghai was reporting thousands of infections a day in late March as it headed into lockdown. On Wednesday, Chengdu reported just 156 cases.

Panic buying in Chengdu after lockdown announcement

The Chengdu lockdown, announced hours before it went into effect, sparked panic buying across the city. Photos circulating on social media show crowded markets, trunks and back seats full of groceries, and a dozen chickens strapped to the roof of a car.

The panic buying followed similar scenes earlier in the week following speculation on social media that authorities were considering a lockdown.

On Monday, a Chengdu resident with the username “Tropical Forest” on WeChat, China’s popular messaging app, said in a group chat that authorities would discuss whether to impose a lockdown at an evening meeting. Screenshots of messages from him were leaked and went viral on social media, prompting residents to shop for groceries and necessities at supermarkets.

On Tuesday, the Chengdu police said the WeChat user surnamed She had caused panic among citizens and disrupted epidemic prevention work by posting “provocative comments.” She was detained for 15 days and fined 1,000 yuan for “picking fights and stirring up trouble.”

Redoubling the commitment to covid zero

China is one of the last places in the world still enforcing strict Covid-zero measures, which are based on extensive digital surveillance, mass testing, extensive quarantines and snap lockdowns.

The strategy has faced increasing challenges due to the highly infectious omicron variant, and authorities in China are struggling to control outbreaks. In the past 10 days, new local cases have been reported in all 31 provinces and regions in mainland China.

In the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, authorities shut down Huaqiangbei, the world’s largest electronics market, this week by shutting down dozens of neighborhoods and suspending service at 24 subway stations and hundreds of bus stations across the city. .

In the northern port city of Dalian, a lockdown was imposed on Thursday that lasted until Sunday in its main urban areas, affecting some 3 million residents.

In Shijiazhuang, the capital of northern China’s Hebei province, authorities suspended public transportation in the city over the weekend after 30 infections were detected during mass testing. Four districts ordered more than 3 million residents to work from home as of Wednesday afternoon.

In western China, Xining, the capital of Qinghai province and home to 2.5 million people, ordered a Monday-Thursday lockdown in its urban areas and suspended public transport.

Continued closures have crippled economic growth. In July, youth unemployment in China hit an all-time high, with one in five young people out of work.

While initially supportive of the zero-tolerance approach, the Chinese public is growing increasingly frustrated with the endless restrictions on their daily lives. The often ruthless and chaotic application of the policy by local governments has further fueled public anger and resentment.

Despite the economic and social cost, Chinese leaders have repeatedly vowed to stick to a zero-Covid policy, insisting it is saving lives. Health officials say the relatively low vaccination rate among China’s elderly population and inadequate rural health care capacity are obstacles to moving away from zero-Covid.

Local authorities across China are under enormous pressure to prevent outbreaks from spiking just weeks before a key Communist Party meeting. Maintaining social stability has always been a top priority in the run-up to major political events.

The 20th Party Congress, scheduled to start on October 16, is widely expected to see Chinese leader Xi Jinping extend his grip on power for another five years.

Some Chinese who have become disillusioned with covid-zero hope the restrictions will be relaxed after the congress, but the government has offered no timetable on a possible policy change.