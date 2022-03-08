The Chinese president describes the situation in Ukraine as “worrying” and urges dialogue between the parties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday described the situation in Ukraine as “worrying”, more than ten days after the conflict broke out in the European country, and has urged dialogue between the parties.

This was done in a video call with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of efforts to advance diplomatically to end the conflict. During the conversation, Xi also assured that Beijing is “deeply distressed” by the outbreak of another war on the European continent.

For this reason, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, it has urged support for the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and has emphasized the need to encourage the two parties “to maintain the momentum of the negotiations, overcome difficulties, continue the dialogue and achieve peaceful results”.

During this same day, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, reiterated at a press conference that China “supports and encourages” the diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict “peacefully”.

At the same time, he has indicated that Beijing is “willing” to “continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and carry out the necessary mediation with the international community when necessary.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that the country supports Russia as a “strategic partner.” So far, Beijing has not condemned Russia’s invasion and has abstained from voting on it at the United Nations.

Various international experts have explained that China’s support for Russia rules it out as a mediator because it is not neutral. Chinese analysts also rejected such a role, arguing that the West does not trust China and that it should first stop its “harmful campaigns” against the country.