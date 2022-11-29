The Chinese regime shielded Shanghai after the unprecedented protests against the “zero COVID” policy

Police officers move people away during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Shanghai (Eva Rammeloo/via REUTERS)

Hundreds of police officers and dozens of vehicles patrolled this Monday night through the streets of shanghaiafter a weekend marked by protests against China’s controversial policy of “zero covid”.

After a deadly fire in the city of urumqiIn the northwest of the country, indignation grows in China against the restrictions due to covid-19, criticized for having slowed down the firefighting efforts.

Large demonstrations took place in central Shanghai on Sunday, where clashes broke out between protesters and police officers near the street wulumuqithe Mandarin name of urumqi.

Police officers are located behind barricades in Shanghai (REUTERS / Josh Horwitz)

Numerous police officers and vehicles were present this Monday in that same area in order to discourage new attempts at protests, according to journalists from the agency AFPwho saw how the agents detained four people and released one throughout the day.

On Wulumuqi Road, there were 12 police vehicles within 100 meters, according to a journalist from the AFP.

“The atmosphere is tense tonight. There are many police officers in this area,” said a pedestrian, whowho called himself Taku (a pseudonym) and who explained that he had lost his job at an airline company due to the pandemic and considered that the protests were justified.

“The rest of the world is back to normal, but China continues paralyzed because of a zero covid policy. This city is on the way to going crazy,” added Taku, who said he was waiting “impatiently for something to happen.”

Protesters in front of a group of police officers (REUTERS / Casey Hall)

Another young man explained to the AFP that the police had specifically asked him if he had downloaded foreign applications on his phone, a question asked of many other Chinese citizens, as reported on social media.

“The environment is strange, but I don’t feel in danger,” said a woman in her 30s, who works as a shop assistant and lamented a decrease in commercial activity in the area where the demonstrations took place.

In spite of everything, it was rather calm this Monday night and the AFP he only saw how four agents called the attention of two young people and inspected their mobile phones and cameras before letting them go.

The cops too they deleted photographs mobile phones to several people in the Wulumuqi Road area.

“As a Shanghai citizen, I am free to record,” said a young man briefly detained for recording a demonstration. “Now it is like this in Shanghai. There is no freedom, ”he lamented.

(By Matthew Walsh – AFP)

