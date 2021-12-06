The Chinese rover Yutu-2 has discovered a strange cubic shape on the opposite side of the moon

The Chinese rover Yutu-2 has spotted a cube-shaped “object” on the lunar horizon. The images were collected during the mission’s 36th lunar day (one lunar day corresponds to 29 earth days) and are part of the regular Yutu-2 logbook shared periodically. The images were broadcast by Our Space, a Chinese-language science channel affiliated with China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Scientists from the Chinese team have expressed strong interest in the object and now Yutu-2 is expected to spend the next 2 or 3 lunar days, traversing the lunar regolith and avoiding craters, to get a closer look at the strange shape.

The first to notice the conformation was the journalist Andrew Jones who, in his Tweet, wrote: “It’s not an obelisk or aliens, but definitely something to check out, and it’s hard to tell much from the picture.”

This strange element and its shape could be explained as the result of an impact event on the lunar surface.

What the mission of Yutu-2 foresees

The Yutu-2 rover arrived on the opposite side of the moon on January 3, 2019 with the Chinese mission Chang’e 4. It is powered by solar energy and landed in the Von Kármán crater, about 186 kilometers wide. Yutu-2 weighs 140 kg and measures 1.5 x 1.0 x 1.0 m.

Chang’e 4, as its name suggests, is the fourth Chinese lunar mission and the second to take a rover to the moon. Missions Chang’e 1 and 2 were only orbiting, with Chang’e 3 the first Yutu rover landed.

There are also two other important lunar missions underway, the Chang’e 5 T1 orbital test mission and the Chang’e 5 mission created to manage the return to Earth of 2 kg of lunar samples. Which should happen in December 2021 as we had already anticipated.

Returning to the mission of Yutu-2 it is interesting to understand one of the reasons why it takes so long to travel to the Moon. All this is explained by the alternation of day / night.

In fact, the Moon completes one full rotation every 27 days, which is roughly the same amount of time it takes to orbit the Earth. That is why one side of the moon is facing us and the other side is opposite. Yutu-2 is on the opposite side so it cannot be seen optically from Earth.

The other effect of the rotation is that the lunar day lasts 29 Earth days and then, for about 15 days, the rover is in the dark, being powered by solar energy it must go into hibernation during the long lunar night. This explains the slowness of the movements that must be cautious also to avoid obstacles on the path.

It will be interesting to follow the events of this exploration of Yutu-2 and see, hopefully more closely, the object of the mystery.