The Chinese spacecraft around Mars sends an incredible video

Earlier this month theChinese orbiter which is located around Mars, Tianwen-1, sent us a new video thanks to his “selfie stick”. The spacecraft is in fact equipped with a camera at the end of an extendable arm, which filmed the spacecraft as it darted around the surface of the Red Planet.

The video – shared on the Chinese social network WeChat – was released to celebrate the Lunar New Year. In the video (which you will find as always at the bottom of the news) it is possible observe the orbiter moving around Mars, with a perspective that allows us to take a look at the planet’s North Pole and its characteristic color.

The “selfie stick” extends up to 1.6 meters; it was originally used to monitor the orbiter’s instruments, but now it has been used to share these incredible photographs with the world. Tianwen-1 was launched from China in 2020 and, in addition to bringing the Zhurong rover to the Red Planet, is currently studying the geology and weak magnetic field of Mars.

May 22, 2021 is a date that will be remembered for a long time, as it is the day that the Zhurong rover finally arrived on the Martian surface via the descent ramps on its landing pad. With the successful deployment of the rover, the China has become the second largest nation on Earth to accomplish this feat, after the United States.