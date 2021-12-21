The Chinese state lies about the Hong Kong farce. And the threats to Taiwan

State lies. This is the common figure that unites the news arriving today from Xi Jinping’s red China, whether it is the squalid story of the violence suffered by the tennis champion Peng Shuai, the tame elections for the renewal of the Hong Kong Parliament or the controversies with the West on the Taiwanese crisis. Beijing’s propaganda is always at work, in the classic Leninist tradition, to provide the world with falsified versions of reality for the use and consumption of the preservation of the absolute power of the Party. And yesterday he gave or felt he was giving great proof of himself.

Let’s start with the Peng affair. A journalist from the Global Times, the aggressive ultranationalist tabloid closely linked to the official newspaper of the Chinese PC People’s Daily, published a very short video and a photo of the tennis player, claiming to have received them from “a friend”. 35-year-old Peng Shuai in the company of former Chinese basketball star Nba Yao Ming and two other well-known Chinese sportsmen. The setting is in Shanghai, during an event held last Saturday to promote cross-country skiing in view of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, and everything must serve to show an apparent normality in the life of the champion who had long disappeared after who in November shocked the communist leaders of her country by spreading an online message accusing former Chinese vice president Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sexual relations. It’s not all. A Chinese newspaper in Singapore has released another video, taken during the same event in Shanghai, in which Peng specifies to withdraw his accusations of sexual assault by talking about generic “misunderstandings”, never mentions Zhang and insists that it was “business private “. Despite these efforts by state propaganda, which suggest the pressure to which the Chinese tennis player is subjected, the World Women’s Tennis Association reiterates its request for a “fair, complete, transparent and uncensored” investigation into the matter.

Let’s move on to Hong Kong. After fewer than 30 percent of those eligible turned up last Sunday to vote for the “patriotic” candidates selected by Beijing for the renewal of a parliament now tame to its will, the Party is dissatisfied. This is demonstrated by the angry exit of the spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, who attributes the very low turnout to “anti-Chinese elements determined to destroy Hong Kong and the interference of external forces”. Other music but always clearly hypocritical the governor of the former British colony tried to play: “We cannot copy and paste with the so-called democratic system or rules of the West, said Carrie Lam – Hong Kong is back on the right path, that of Two Countries and Two Systems, after a good election campaign “: held with opposition activists in prison or in exile abroad. According to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, “the vote demonstrates the true will of the people of the Chinese city”. Beijing has also released a “white book” for the occasion (and who knows why books full of lies are always white …) dedicated “to the sincere good will of the central government on the development of democracy in Hong Kong”.

Finally, Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defined the island as a nationalist de facto ally of the United States, which even formally does not recognize it as “a vagabond who will return home”. “China will have to be unified and will be unified threatened Wang -: we will not allow the US to use Taiwan as a pawn to control us.” On the fact that the Taiwanese have not the slightest intention of allowing themselves to be unified by the Beijing regime, as always, not a word.