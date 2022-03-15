The Chinese stock market collapses with the outbreak of Covid and the conflict in Europe | markets

The Chinese stock market is suffering a sharp drop this March, which has worsened in the last two sessions, given the advance in Covid cases, with the largest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago, and the concern unleashed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the difficult situation in which it puts the Beijing government, an ally of Putin but also with strong economic relations with the West.

Since the beginning of the month, the country’s three main markets – Shanghai and Shenzhen, on the mainland, and Hong Kong – have accumulated double-digit declines. Thus, the reference index of the Shanghai parquet has fallen by 12.18% since last day 1, while that of Shenzhen did the same by 13.75%. And the index that follows the evolution of the 300 main securities of these two markets, the CSI 300, has fallen by 13.77%. However, the worst part is taken by Hang Seng, the selective of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which collapses 19.1% so far this month.

In all three markets, the trend has been clearly negative since last Friday, with Shanghai losing 7.43%; Shenzhen, 7.31%, and Hong Kong, 10.41%. The situation is not more encouraging when analyzing the evolution so far this year, since Shanghai shows losses of 15.65%; Shenzhen, 22%, and Hong Kong, 20.88%.

The punishment is being especially harsh for companies listed in Hong Kong and New York, and which are suffering a wave of sales that has not been remembered since 2008. The technology index that includes technology companies listed in the US, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index, which includes companies such as Alibaba or Baidu, has collapsed 42% in the last two and a half months and has dropped 75% from the highs of last year. Alibaba’s shares have in fact fallen back to 2016 levels and have accumulated a drop in the year of more than 35%.

Chinese technology companies are especially sensitive to the current situation, due to the geopolitical implications of the conflict in Ukraine. US sanctions on Russia hit these companies inevitably, as their technology components are included in numerous products that the US will no longer sell to Russia. Thus, Chinese companies will have to receive a license from the US for technological items that use US technology before sending them to Russia, which it is feared will affect their business. Beijing is under increasing pressure to join the West’s widespread sanctions on Putin and from which it has so far distanced itself.

Chinese stock indices have fallen to June 2020 levels, a decline that is contagious to the global stock market as a whole. In fact, the return of lockdowns to China, which applies a restrictive zero Covid policy and is preparing to combat the omicron variant, raises fears of aggravation of supply problems, which is another factor of inflationary pressure. . On the other hand, as a positive element, the lower economic activity that is now expected from China is also helping to moderate the price of oil, which yesterday lost 100 dollars and today is down 5% in the Brent variant.

China’s zero-case policy has prompted the Asian giant’s government to confine some 51 million people in the northeastern province of Jilin and the southern cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan, raising concerns about worsening chains of crime. supplies. This coupled with the country’s domestic regulatory pressure and the global economic fallout from the war in Ukraine has led investors to sell off Chinese stocks hard.

As explained in IG Markets,”the increase in Covid cases, dwarfs the good macro data published in China, where industrial production increased by 7.5% year-on-year between January and February 2022 combined, exceeding the market consensus of 3, 9% and accelerating from a 4.3% increase in the previous period, it is the fastest rate of increase since June 2021. However, today investors are pricing in that all this will change for the worse after the new lockdowns.” In fact, the People’s Bank of China is no longer expected to discuss a further cut in interest rates for the time being. Today he has surprised the market by giving up a new rate cut and leaving them at 2.85%. In January it had made the first cut in almost two years

The Chinese stock market already registered a poor balance in 2021, when the government’s antitrust decisions and the slowdown in its economy deflated the good expectations with which the year had begun. In fact, China was at the beginning of 2021 a general bet of managers and the preferred option in emerging markets. This year also started with relative optimism, in the confidence that the measures of the country’s central bank will help boost economic growth, which for this year is expected in principle of 5.5%, according to the objective announced by the Chinese authorities, compared to 8.1% in 2021. However, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the resurgence of Covid-19 in China are causing heavy losses in its equities and raising fears about the fulfillment of the announced rise in GDP.

Morgan Stanley today announced a lowering of its growth forecast for China this year to 5.1%, from the previous 5.3%, and rules out that Beijing could reach its GDP growth target this year due to restrictions on contain covid, which in his opinion will already cause zero growth in the current quarter.