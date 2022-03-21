The Chinese stock market risks its potential in its dilemma against Russia | markets

It is always difficult to find a clear horizon, but now it is clear that the haze that has filled a large part of Spain with Saharan dust this week is a good metaphor for the blurred times in which we live. The financial markets are also covered with numerous uncertainties that they try to discern day by day with sudden and crazy movements. And the Chinese stock market offers a clear example of this volatility: from being once again one of the favorite bets of managers for 2022, it has gone on to suffer a sharp correction as a result of the difficult dilemma that the war in Ukraine poses to Beijing due to its alliance with China. Putin. Added to this is the harsh confinement adopted again by the Chinese authorities in the face of the resurgence of Covid-19, which raises fears even more about the worsening of supply problems.

This week, the Chinese indices accumulated falls close to 20% in the month, with a stampede of investors in technology stocks that had not been seen since the 2008 crisis. The bleeding was stopped thanks to the message sent by the deputy prime minister Liu He, who showed the commitment to support the economy already in the current quarter and to stabilize the capital market. He encouraged investors to get involved in the Chinese stock market for the long term.

But for that message to really sink in, any ghost of possible sanctions against Beijing for its alliance with Moscow must be removed – China is the only great power that has not yet condemned the invasion of Ukraine – while doubts about whether Xi’s government will achieve its goal of 5.5% growth this year, in a very uncertain global context and in which globalization, the great ally of Chinese economic development, is going through times of decline.

China has had a very good start to the year so far for its economy. Strong export activity, manufacturing investment growth, real estate investment buoyant, after a previous four-month contraction, and recovery in retail sales. In January, it lowered interest rates by 10 basis points to 2.85% –although it avoided a further cut this week– and It has an inflation figure of 1%, enviable for Europe or the United States.

China’s imminent challenges – highlights the Julius Baer economist Sophie Alermatt – go through the effects of the invasion of Ukraine and its pacts with Russia, the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and its economic repercussions, in addition to the real estate crisis and the fall of credit among its citizens, despite the improvement at the beginning of the year. At Morgan Stanley they have cut their GDP growth forecast this year to 5.1% from 5.3%.

From the US bank Goldman Sachs they point out that the Chinese government “has introduced a set of more proactive countercyclical political measures to restore growth, and any relaxation of restrictions related to Covid will help boost the recovery of domestic consumption,” they explain in a statement. recent report. Along these same lines, from the Allianz fund manager they point out “that there will be more aggressive measures to relax policies in the second quarter to achieve the GDP growth target of 5.5% for 2022 as a whole”.

But the course that the Chinese economy takes depends on the fate of its Russian partner in the invasion of Ukraine. In fact, the pressure on Beijing is mounting as its government tries to swim and put its clothes away: maintain its support for Moscow while trying not to get into a trade war with the West.

From the United States, threats have been launched against the country’s technology companies that use their software, in the style of the measures that Trump adopted against Huawei. Pedro del Pozo, director of investments at Mutualidad de la Abogacía, highlights China’s uncomfortable position in the conflict and also “its struggle for world hegemony, disputed with the United States, which makes it a natural ally of Russia”. However, Goldman sees a real decoupling between China and the United States as difficult “given the important integration that has taken place between the two economies. There are areas in which cooperation can generate mutual benefits, such as the fight against climate change and the pandemic”, they explain.

From the manager Allianz they give arguments with figures when it comes to China positioning itself. “Business ties with Russia are dwarfed by those with the rest of the world. China exported around $68 billion worth of goods to Russia in 2021, while its combined exports to the US and the EU were more than $1 trillion. China appears to have relatively little to gain and a lot to lose from this equation.”

An important aspect also known this week has been China’s attempt to undermine the preponderant role of the dollar in world trade. From the DWS fund manager, Stefan Kreuzkamp, ​​chief investment officer, highlights in a recent article the danger that China dares to go all the way with Russia. “This means not only buying all the raw materials from Russia that the West will no longer accept, but also undermining America’s global dominance by abandoning the dollar as the trading currency. As has been shown by his recent talks with Saudi Arabia about trading oil in yuan.” But they stress that, as a market, “Russia plays an insignificant role for China compared to Europe and the United States.”

Within China’s own borders there are also problems. Thus, the Covid appears as a brake on Chinese growth with already known effects such as the rupture in the global supply chain. Gilles Moëc, Chief Economist at Axa IM, indicates that “pressure from energy and food prices has been the main driver of inflation around the world and the conflict in Ukraine is exacerbating it. The last thing the world economy needs right now is to also see pressure on the prices of manufactured goods when China is the manufacturing lung of the world.”Explain.

The other great difficulty that the Chinese economy is going through is its real estate market, which represents 25% of its GDP and which leads to a drop in credits from both individuals and companies in the sector. In addition, the real estate sector has strong links with other productive sectors of the Asian giant. Sophie Altermatt, an economist at Swiss bank Julius Baer, ​​indicates that medium- and long-term loans to households, which mainly include mortgages, contracted for the first time since data became available, “reflecting the continued fall in sales and weak demand for homes, despite the fact that the Government has already eased mortgage restrictions locally and has reduced loan rates and down payments in some cities.

equities

Despite all this mortar of problems and uncertainties in the second world economic power, analysts have not lost faith in Chinese equities. And that, as indicated by the manager DWS, in recent years their markets have lost weight. The S&P 500 represented 41.3% of global market capitalization a year ago and 44.9% today. By contrast, shares of listed Chinese companies fell from 14.7% to 12.3%.

In the manager BlackRock they notice a relaxation in the regulatory policy of the Chinese Government with its companies and they choose to direct their investments there, within the Asian continent. And also from this global management giant they are firmly committed to both Chinese government bonds and private ones. Currently, Chinese 10-year debt is trading at 2.82%, while the one-year term offers a market return of 2.15%. The Swiss fund manager UBS also argues that monetary and fiscal policies are already working and should boost its economy and stock markets.

“China stocks offer potential diversification benefits, attractive valuations, strong earnings and can benefit from increased inflows from foreign investors,” Goldman analysts say. And in this line, the manager of Allianz indicates that “if the events in Ukraine continue to be relatively contained locally, our base scenario is to expect that the events within China, especially the ongoing shift toward easier monetary and fiscal policy, will be the main long-term driver of the country’s equity markets.”they explain.

Wealth management companies, those related to healthy lifestyle or new technologies, virtual reality and the semiconductor supply chain are the main options of these experts, who consider it necessary to be cautious with real estate values ​​and those of Construction materials. And they conclude: “The implementation of easy financial conditions in China and undemanding valuations create a very favorable environment in the equity markets of the country in this Year of the Tiger”.

Ben Laidler, global market strategist at the eToro platform, sees more rewards than risks in this Stock Exchange: “China is the only major country that cuts interest rates to support the economy and has room to go further with inflation of only 1%. It is one of the cheapest markets in the world, with a P/E ratio of 9 times earnings,” he explains. Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee of the manager Carmignac, points to the uncertainties of Covid for its economy and its markets, but on the opportunities side, the strong support offered by the low valuation of the Hang Seng index stands out. A bet that is in any case that the Russian órdago in Ukraine does not also take its toll on Beijing.