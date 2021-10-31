The Chinese Suv Aiways U5 at 42,750 €: is the price right?

The Chinese SUV Aiways U5 debuts in Italy at 42,750 euros: is it a competitive price? Let’s see what it offers, such as miles of autonomy and all the rest.

The Chinese SUV Aiways: 410 km range and 204 hp engine

The Koelliker Group, distributor for Italy, presents it as “the electric vehicle with the lowest consumption, already in the Guinness Book of World Records“. With a 63 kWh (guaranteed for 8 years or 150,000 km) e autonomy of 410 km. The engine delivers a power of 150 kW (204 Hp). The dimensions are from medium-large SUVs (segment D): 4.68 m. of length, 1.86 m. wide and 1.70 m. in height. A first comparison can be made with the Skoda Enyaq, which has similar dimensions (it is shorter than 4 cm.) and has a version in the range (the “60“) With 62 kWh of batteries. Here the price starts from 40,600 euros, with autonomy of 413 km and engine less powerful than the U5 (132 kW, 179 Cv). Then it is clear that it is necessary to compare the different configurations and in this the Aiways starts with excellent basic equipment.

Some comparisons with other SUVs: Enyaq, ID.4, EQA …

Template Battery Autonomy Length Power k Price the from Aiways U5 63 kWh 410 km 469 cm. 150 kW 42,750 Skoda Enyaq 62 413 465 132 40,600 Mercedes EQA 66 426 447 140 51.150 Volkswagen ID.4 52 343 458 125 43,800 Volvo XC40 Recharge 70 400 443 170 48,800

As battery capacity (66 kWh), a comparison is also proposed with the Mercedes EQA (version 250 Sport), which declares 426 km autonomy. So quite in line with the U5. The engine is a little less powerful (140 kW-190 Hp) and the most compact car (447 cm long), but the prices are from Mercedes, from 51,150 euros. On these dimensions there is also the Volvo XC 40, which is less efficient (400 km autonomy with 70 kWh of battery) and still has prices from 48,800 euros. Finally take a look at the Volkswagen ID.4, which has a length close to that of the Aiways (10 cm. less) and a slightly higher attack price (43,800 euros). But with a less capable battery (52 kWh) and less autonomy (343 km). These, however, are all historical brands: Aiways is a rookie, founded 4 years ago. With design in Shanghai, factory in Shangrao, battery production in Changshu, plus a European center in Munich.

– You want to be a part of our community and stay informed? Sign up for free at newsletter and channel YouTube