The Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai retracts the accusations of sexual violence to the former Deputy Prime Minister Gaoli: “Huge misunderstanding. I have never disappeared”

The allegations of sexual assault? “A huge misunderstanding”. The tennis player Peng Shuai is exposed again on the story that saw her involved in the accusations of sexual harassment to the former Deputy Prime Minister and member of the Chinese Communist Party Zhang Gaoli. This time he spoke in public not with a video intervention on Chinese state TV, which did not take away the concerns about his health. Amnesty International and to Wta, but to the French sports newspaper The team she acted as a translator with an official of the Chinese Olympic Committee, never leaving her alone to answer independently.

Peng Shuai, a former number one in the world in doubles, breaks the silence on for the second time abuse who had denounced with a post on the main Chinese social platform, Weibo: the story had alarmed several international organizations because the post was promptly removed from the athlete’s profile, which was then suspiciously disappearance for a few weeks on the public stage. “I never said someone sexually assaulted me,” said Shuai a The team, adding that he no longer wants the meaning of that post on social media to be “distorted”.

“I canceled it,” he said. “Because? Because I wanted to, ”said the Chinese tennis player, also explaining that the e-mails sent to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in her name were written by her. The WTA expressed worry that Peng was forced to publicly retract the charges and suspended hers tournaments in China citing concerns for his well-being. To reporters who asked her what her life has been like from November until now, Shuai replied: “How it should be, nothing special.” Doubts about the veracity of her answers emerge when we read that the questions were asked in writing, in a Beijing hotel, while an official of the Chinese Olympic Committee she acted as a translator, never leaving her alone to answer.

The return to the scene of Shuai a The team is added to the meeting in presence between the tennis player and the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, which took place in Beijing in the full swing of the Olympics. Shuai would have manifested on that occasion disappointment for failing to qualify for the Olympic Games and for expressing a desire to come to Europe after the pandemic, the IOC said in a press release.