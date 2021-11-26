The Chinese Tesla Model Y Performance are better: they cost less and have AMD Ryzen chips and lithium service batteries

The factory GigaShanghai Tesla has started churning out the Model Y Performance, which are then ending up in the hands of the first lucky Chinese customers. In addition to the already known excellent assembly of the components, thanks to the greater attention of local workers, it seems that these cars bring other technical improvements as a dowry.

Some customer videos have appeared on social media showing the central display software in operation, which offers one significantly improved sliding fluidity even when used for internet or video content. Users then discovered the reason for these performances, namely the presence of the AMD Ryzen graphics chip.

There is also a novelty “under the hood” because it has been discovered that Tesla has updated in these cars the service battery, which is usually a classic 12 volt leaded unit. On the other hand, the Chinese Model Y Performances are fitted as standard one for the first time 16 volt lithium battery.

The car is on sale in China for the equivalent of 53,000 euros, a decidedly competitive price compared to the almost 69,000 Italian euros, with our local customers who, moreover, should wait for delivery not before the beginning of 2022.