The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest value against the dollar in 14 years

Yuan photo illustration. April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest point since January 2008. One yuan is worth about 13.8 cents, down 15% from a March high.

China’s weak currency helps the country’s exports by making them cheaper abroad, but also stimulates capital outflows. That managed to inflate costs for Chinese borrowers and undermines the Communist Party’s goal of boosting economic growth.

On Wednesday, a deputy director of the Central Bank (PBOC), Liu Guoqiang, held a video conference with Chinese bankers and called them to “maintain the basic stability of the exchange rate”, according to a statement from the central bank. Liu asked bankers not to bet on the yuan’s rise or fall.

China’s central bank in Beijing (REUTERS/Jason Lee/File)

“Maintaining stability is the highest priority”, express.

The yuan fell beyond the initial estimate that it would drop to 7 to the dollar after the The Federal Reserve of the United States began a process of sharp increases in interest rates in order to combat inflation. The Fed has raised rates five times this year and has signaled more hikes are coming.

In contrast, the People’s Bank of China has reduced interest rates in order to support economic growth that in the first six months of the year fell to 2.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, that is, less than half of the official goal of 5.5 %.

China allows the yuan to fluctuate in a band of 2% from its initial daily price, in strictly controlled transactions. This prevents sharp swings, but successive bearish days can have a long-term cumulative effect.

Illustrative file image of US dollar and Chinese yuan bills (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File)

The position of the Central Bank

“The foreign exchange market is of great importance and maintaining stability is the top priority.” the PBOC stressed.

Market participants often see these official comments as a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the currency’s rapid moves.

The PBOC also urged members of the China Foreign Exchange Self-Regulatory Framework, which serves as a market self-regulatory and coordination mechanism, to avoid sharp fluctuations in the currency.

He added that relevant departments should strengthen expectations management to prevent speculative trading.

“Keep in mind that exchange rates can never be predicted exactly, and two-way fluctuation is the norm,” the PBOC said. “You don’t have to make one-way bets on currency appreciation or depreciation. You will definitely lose if you keep betting.”.

With information from AP and Reuters

KEEP READING:

Kim Jong-un’s regime fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

Xi Jinping reappeared on Chinese state television after days of rumors and speculation surrounding his absence