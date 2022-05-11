The Chivas player who will replace Jesús Angulo against Atlas

Beyond what “Canelo” represents in the rojiblanco dressing room, his absence on the field will also be a complicated mission in the Quarterfinals.

The Chivas de Guadalajara lost one of their most regular players, especially since Ricardo Cadena came to the helm, because with the absence of Jesús Angulo, after the fibula fracture that will keep him off the pitch for about three months, the coach still has some doubts about the player who will occupy the midfield position.

Chain options to replace “Canelo” are several, from elements that are in the 11 starter to players who regularly go on the bench, for which he will have to analyze carefully to know who will be the element that manages to display dynamic football and with great arrival to the rival area in the two duels against Atlas within the Quarterfinals.

It seems that the clearest variant is to delay Roberto Alvarado to take Angulo’s place as inside left, since he is the only element that has also played in the same position within the line of three midfielders that the coach usually uses, although he could also use a natural center forward to adjust the offense.

The variants to replace Jesús Angulo against Atlas

If “Piojo” takes over the position of “Canelo”, there would be a vacant place in the attack to accompany Alexis Vega, For this reason, the options would be José Juan Macías, who has been coming off an injury and seems to need a bit of rhythm, while Ángel Zaldívar is an element that moves very well outside the area and generates spaces for those who come from behind in front of the rival goal.

If Cadena prefers to use a midfielder without moving the lead, then he could count on Pavel Pérez, just the midfielder who came in as a substitute when Angulo left the field and who has had good performances every time he has been wanted, while Sebastián Pérez Bouquet and Alejandro Organista are other midfielders with great mobility who can contribute a lot in recovering the ball and projecting forward.

