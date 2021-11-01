The Chivassese Khaby Lame testimonial of Meta Facebook

Remarkable success for the video of the influencer together with Zuckemberg.

The success of the young Chivassese Kaby Lame continues unabated, who from Tik Tok now passes to be next to Zuckenberg to explain Metaverso, or the new “Facebook”.

Khaby Lame, Chivasso, testimonial of Zuckerberg

Khaby Lame from Chivasso becomes Zuckerberg’s testimonial for the “new facebook” or Metaverse. From the remarkable consensus of Tik Tok, Khaby makes a big leap and gets to advertise alongside one of the most famous faces on earth: Zuckemberg, the inventor of facebook.

The spot

In fact, Khaby in the video passes from one part of the world to another as if it were Goku from Dragon Ball to explain the functioning of Metaverse. Khaby, who based his videos on how simple it was to act and perform certain actions, now explains to the world how easy it is to use Meta and precisely to move from one part of the world to another. Kabhy and Zuchemberg’s video appears on the Meta Facebook page with the post: “Nobody makes it seem easier to jump around the Metaverse of Khaby Lame “.

It goes without saying that the video is becoming popular on all social networks.

“Meta announcement, the new name of the Facebook company. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we will play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection” – Zuchemberg said on October 28 also on Meta Facebook.