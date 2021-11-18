the chocolate factory becomes a talent- Corriere.it

from Renato Franco

The starred chef Giorgio Locatelli hosts “Maître Chocolatier, Talents in Challenge”, broadcast every Saturday for five weeks on Tv8

This time the chocolate factory has the face of starred chef Giorgio Locatelli, not as bizarre and eccentric as Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka, but ignited by the same passion for cocoa tree seeds. He is the conductor of Maître Chocolatier, Talents in Challenge, the first talent for aspiring «chocolate makers», a term that in Italian has a derogatory meaning: «The French fooled us – smiles Locatelli -, yet the chocolate had arrived in Italy as early as 1500, brought by the Spaniards, to Modica; it was stuffed into any food, it was a cure-all, an energetic, like a drug that makes you warm, that gives you a sense of pleasure “. That feeling that even now is the engine to discard one chocolate after another. «In Italy we have many recipes in which chocolate is present in the salty, used with game especially in the north. But we must take off our hats with the Central Europeans: the Swiss in primis, the Viennese and the French have had an enormous expansion and influence in its consumption, they entered the market later but were able to conquer it. In the world today if you say chocolate you mean Switzerland ».

Produced by Banijay Italia,

Maître Chocolatier, Talents in Challenge



it premieres on Tv8, every Saturday for five episodes, at 7.15 pm. Ten professionals, leading experts in the art of chocolate, challenge each other to the last praline to join the team of Lindt Italia’s Maître Chocolatiers. Alongside Locatelli an authoritative jury with a long experience in the world of chocolate: the Maître Chocolatier Lindt Nico Tomaselli, the pastry chef Melissa Forti and in each episode a surprise guest from the world of entertainment. The winner will join the Lindt Italia team as Maître Chocolatier, where he will have the opportunity to create new masterpieces of the finest chocolate and enchant the “chocolate lovers”.

Unlike MasterChef (where Locatelli is still the protagonist, is one of the three judges) here there are no chefs at the first recipes: “There is a highly professional level, there are those who already have a pastry shop started, for the spectator it is more difficult to see each other again in the competitors, but here the charm of talent is another: the taste is seeing people who are really good at working chocolate, a product that has its own rhythm, its own temperature; the viewer will be able to understand the complexity of what he is eating even when he thinks he is just tasting a chocolate at the coffee bar. It is a good program because while today we are too addicted to nasty contests, here there is constructive competition despite the high stakes: it is the great opportunity to work for a multinational and maybe produce a chocolate that will be distributed around the world ” . The talent is divided into two tests. The Creation Test is useful for competitors to show their artistic sensitivity and the ability to realize their inspiration. The Expertise Test, on the other hand, stimulates competitors to demonstrate their technical skills to reproduce the essential and characteristic trait of Lindt’s iconic products, such as Lindor or Orsetto, faithfully recreating it or presenting a personal variation.

Locatelli is a starred chef: how much performance anxiety do you have? «For us the star is like the Olympic medal for an athlete. But I don’t think that if I lose it, no one comes to eat in my restaurant, rather it’s a personal matter of standards, prestige, also of relationship with my staff. A chef is someone who has a team of people who manage to produce that same thing for a certain number of time at the same standard: it means always repeating the same dish at the same level, with 100/200 place settings: each identical dish, the same flavors , day after day, week after week ”.