Sports

the choice and the truth about Koulibaly – SOS Fanta

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read



on December 24, 2021 at 13:45

The Senegal this morning released the squad list for the Africa Cup of Nations. There are four players from Serie A: it’s about Kalidou Koulibaly of Naples, Ibrahima Mbaye of Bologna, Fode Ballo-Touré of Milan and Keita Balde of Cagliari. The main news concerns Koulibaly, because at the moment he is injured and has not played for Napoli. But there will be in the Africa Cup. “For Koulibaly we are optimistic. We could have it already for the first match if not otherwise for the second against Guinea. However we will have it with us, ”said coach Aliou Cissé at the press conference as collected by SOS Fanta. Among the Senegalese players in Italy, there is not only Mamadou Coulibaly.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng.

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo-Touré, Cheikhou Kouyate.

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Baba Thiam.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calhanoglu: ‘Inter? He won derby, scudetto and is in the Champions League. Here’s how they convinced me, I want to win everything. I am grateful to Milan, but … ‘| First page

November 16, 2021

Turin: Juric observes, the Primavera shines. In La Spezia someone would be needed

November 2, 2021

Dazn subscription, the government takes the field. Giorgetti summons the company – Chronicle

November 11, 2021

LAST – Giroud, here are the results of the exams and the times! In the group Maignan and Tomori – SOS Fanta

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button