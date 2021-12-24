the choice and the truth about Koulibaly – SOS Fanta

The Senegal this morning released the squad list for the Africa Cup of Nations. There are four players from Serie A: it’s about Kalidou Koulibaly of Naples, Ibrahima Mbaye of Bologna, Fode Ballo-Touré of Milan and Keita Balde of Cagliari. The main news concerns Koulibaly, because at the moment he is injured and has not played for Napoli. But there will be in the Africa Cup. “For Koulibaly we are optimistic. We could have it already for the first match if not otherwise for the second against Guinea. However we will have it with us, ”said coach Aliou Cissé at the press conference as collected by SOS Fanta. Among the Senegalese players in Italy, there is not only Mamadou Coulibaly.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng.

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo-Touré, Cheikhou Kouyate.

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Baba Thiam.

