the choice of boyfriend Leo Robinton

Maybe not everyone knows this but for some time Emma Watson is happily engaged. Since the end of 2019, the 30-year-old actress has been dating Leo Robinton, of the same age as well as entrepreneur. The liaison only came to the surface last April but those directly involved have never officially come out into the open. The reason is obvious: the Harry Potter star cares about his privacy. For months, therefore, nothing was known about this love story: how is it going between the two lovebirds?

Apparently all is well. The last sighting of Emma Watson and Leo Robinton dates back to last November, when they were caught by the paparazzi of the Daily Mail on the streets of London, where they both live. The two were photographed first while drinking coffee and then indulging in some pampering and tenderness at Primrose Hill, a green and relaxing oasis where you can enjoy an excellent view of the center of the English capital.

A source told the British newspaper that Emma and Leo made a mutually agreed decision: that of live this relationship in the utmost secrecy recently born but already so important. So much so that Watson immediately introduced her boyfriend to her parents, to whom she is very attached. Not only that: Robinton decided to unsubscribe from all social networks as soon as the news of his relationship with the actress born in 1990 spread.

A very significant choice that denotes even more Leo Robinton’s desire to live his girlfriend as far as possible from the spotlight and gossip. Leo is completely foreign to the world of showbiz: is a passionate entrepreneur, always looking for new ideas and adventures. He previously worked for a company specializing in the sale of legal cannabis but left this job in the summer of 2019.

Leo Robinton, 31 years old, has a twin named Archer and has three older brothers: Lily, 36. Charlie, 35, Daisy, 33. The latter studied at Harvard, a prestigious American university, and has always been a big fan of Emma Watson, who has been became his sister-in-law. Leo’s past love affairs are unknown.

Different speech, however, for Emma Watson given her popularity worldwide. The actress flirted with colleagues Tom Felton and Robert Pattinson. In 2014 she was with the rugby player Matt Janney while in 2018 she loved the businessman Brendan Wallace.