the choice of EU-Corriere.it experts

The EU is preparing to say no to nuclear power. The group of experts dealing with taxonomy, the classification of green assets, consulted the draft regulation that establishes the conditions under which natural gas and nuclear energy can be considered green – sent to the European Commission for in-depth consultation – and intends to reject it.

The requirements for green sources For nuclear power a firm and convinced disapproval. Its emissions, in fact, are close to zero but, according to experts, it does not respect the fundamental principle of do not significantly harm the other groups of identified activities from taxonomy, which are protection of water and marine resources, transition to a circular economy, prevention and control of pollution, protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems. Natural gas, on the other hand, could fall within the parameters of sustainable finance – and aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement – provided for a radical reduction of emissions: the ceiling should be 100 grams of Co2 per kilowatt hour.

The implants In essence, the no to the Commission proposal concerns the recognition of the green license for new plants with emissions of less than 270 grams of Co2 per kilowatt hour arriving by 2030but also to those used to compensate for market demand peaks, which emit on average per year no more than 550 kg / kW in 20 years.

The EU countries opposed This position was initially taken by the energy ministers of Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain, who published a letter on the eve of the meeting of European ministers with responsibility for energy, convened by the French presidency of the EU Council on 21 and 22 January 2022 in Amiens. The four countries have re-launched the criticisms already expressed in the debates of the past few days: the regulation that provides for the requirements of green activities is a step backwards, thus the Commission text sends a bad signal to the financial markets – the letter reads – risks being rejected by investors and blocking the progress of clean technologies for decades by diverting the necessary investments to renewables.

The consultation, then the delegated act The European Commission could change some details but it is very difficult for substantial changes to be introduced to the proposed delegated act on taxonomy that would alter the balance achieved after two years of discussions. After the consultation, which ends today at midnight – said the European Commission spokesman, Daniel Ferrie, during the press briefing in Brussels -, we will adopt the delegated act on taxonomy as soon as possible and study the feedback we will receive. This matter is subject to public debate since 2020. We made a public consultation on the first delegated act and on nuclear energy there was a specific and technical procedure. We consult Member States, Parliament and platforms on sustainable finance. We are discussing with the Member States and Parliament: there were also technical meetings this week. On the negative opinions of the experts Brussels says that the Commission will evaluate them before putting its proposal on the table.

