the choice of the actor on the cars

Leonardo DiCaprio and his choice of cars: other than supercars, the actor’s preferences and his garage.

He is one of the most famous actors in the world Leonardo Dicaprio; Oscar Prize as best actor in 2016 with the film “The Revenant”, with the statuette conquered after a long chase, the actor like almost all Hollywood stars, is a real lover of cars.

And consequently, his garage he is definitely well supplied, even if almost unconventional compared to many of his colleagues. There are no supercars, or at least not what one expects from a VIP of his caliber. No Ferrari, let alone Lamborghini or Bugatti, because Leo DiCaprio is a fervent environmentalist and, therefore, hybrid or electric models.

His first hybrid car, as celebanswers.com reports, was one Toyota Prius, the true pioneer in this field; it is a car much appreciated by the actor considered as it has been photographed several times with the various versions of the car that have followed one another over time, up to the one currently on the market.

Loading... Advertisements

Leonardo DiCaprio, SUV and Tesla in his garage

Activist and fervent supporter of the environment, already a decade ago he supported and promoted electric cars. And in his garage there is certainly no shortage of SUV, more and more fashionable like the Lexus RX,a model with a considerable size of almost five meters in length, very popular in the United States and with a fine interior.

Another SUV is the Volvo XC90, another extra-large car, almost 5 meters long. The Swedish flagship was designed for the US market and the version that the actor has is the T8, the most powerful of the lot and clearly plug-in hybrid, able to travel 50 km with zero emissions. The value of the vehicle? About 70 thousand dollars.

There are, however, real sports cars in his garage. The most unique piece of the Fisker Karma, the electric car with a heat engine not connected to the wheels. A luxury sports car worth 100 thousand euros about with solar panels on the roof to recharge the lithium-ion battery. A car capable of reaching the 200 km / h which was on the market for three years. DiCaprio also became a brand ambassador before it went bankrupt.

And obviously there is no missing one Tesla, the queen car of electric. The version in the possession of the actor is the Roadster, the fastest electric in the world at the time of its purchase. A value of approx 200 thousand dollars and a 0-100 times in less than 4 seconds (3.9 seconds). “It’s incredible, it’s fast, it’s my first sportDiCaprio’s comment after the purchase.