“The choice on de Vrij! To evaluate Correa, Bastoni and Barella, for Lautaro and Dzeko… ”- SOS Fanta

The coach of Inter Simone Inzaghi spoke to Sky Sport and at the press conference before tomorrow’s match against Shakhtar in the Champions League: “We know that tomorrow is all in our hands. After the victories with Sheriff we are there, we know we are facing a team that has an excellent coach and in the first leg he put us in difficulty so we will have to be good “.

RUNS AND STRETCHER – “We have to recover, on Sunday we spent a lot and I had problems in the race because Barella and Correa both asked to change. Both of them had asked me to replace them and they would not have come out, I will have to evaluate them “.

DZEKO – “Dzeko was not at his best for Napoli but there are good sensations for tomorrow. Satriano is not available in the Champions League “.

CALHANOGLU – “Calhanoglu was the only yellow card on the pitch, at 3-1. It had made a half and a half entrance, I preferred to take it off ”.

DE VRIJ AND SANCHEZ – “Certainly de Vrij and Sanchez won’t be there tomorrow either. They are important players, I hope to get them back as soon as possible “.

LAUTARO – “Today I will do some evaluations and I hope that Lautaro has recovered”.

STICKS – “Bastoni took a bad blow to the shoulder, between today and tomorrow I will try to recover as many players as possible. I hope that the injured can recover with a little rest “.

SENSES – “I think that as I said at the end of the match against Napoli, I have some guys who work very well, I miss important players that I hope to recover as soon as possible, the others are giving me important signals. Sensi works very well and in my opinion will have space between now and Christmas with many close races “.

