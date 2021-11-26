“The choice on Dragowski for tomorrow! How is Gonzalez, the defense, Vlahovic… ”- SOS Fanta

The coach of Fiorentina Vincenzo Italian spoke thus at the press conference on the eve of the match against Empoli, focusing on Gonzalez and Dragowski.

EMPOLI – “I think the match will be very important for us because the victory against Milan must give us great strength, we need continuity of results. Empoli knows how to play football and it will be a difficult match “.

EUROPE – “It is not a problem to pronounce the word ‘Europe’ or not, but only to find continuity. We are already doing good things in this way, to get to the best we need to improve what we lack. And then we could aspire to more important goals. We need to have a mentality, like Venuti had, who had a headache after Milan because he concentrated for 96 minutes on playing in a role that was not his “.

GONZALEZ – “We have to restore it slowly. You know how afraid we are of not being able to exploit it well, it has been out and about for a long time indoors. His minutes with Milan were calculated, I made the joke that he was the best on the pitch because he made us win the game with that touch for Vlahovic. He is growing and you know how important he is to us, we have organized a friendly match for him this week too. We are doing a job to increase his playing time“. This is why the Argentine is in a run-off, he does not have 90 minutes yet. But it is still to be put, with reservations.

VLAHOVIC – “Strongest center forward in Serie A? He is the top scorer, he is at the top of the list for goals scored. Due to his age and hunger, he can become one of the strongest. It must continue like this. I always give him the example of Messi and Ronaldo, who continue to win and are always hungry ”.

DEFENCE – “We are working well, the three goals scored against Milan don’t interest me because we won the match. Now they are “problems” for me because I have to decide who to field, even if we have many close matches. But these are problems that every coach wants to have ”.

ZURKOWSKI – “He is doing well, he also scores. You can see that he is an intelligent boy, he immediately enters the game even when he takes over. I hope that tomorrow he will rest and have a bad day. Others on loan? The first name that comes to my mind is Gori, who is scoring great goals and performances. Everyone is monitored and followed, Fiorentina has a lot of good players around: when they go out to play to try to make them grow, hopefully everyone will do what Zurkowski is doing “.

TORREIRA – “On inactive balls? We try to take advantage of the more structured ones, those with a different height. In any case, he knows how to annoy him, he knows how to cover the ball well ”.

DRAGOWSKI – “He started but he is not in condition yet, he can’t be in the game yet. It was a bad injury, the muscle stops make me too scared and we have to be careful not to speed up the recoveries. It’s starting, every now and then we throw it in in the exercises but it’s not available yet. When Dragowski comes back I will be happy to have him, because he is a strong goalkeeper. As well as Terracciano. All the players are giving their all. Kokorin? Let’s see tomorrow whether to take it with us. Little by little he too will put himself in condition “.

BEWARE – “Do I take this into account (Bonaventura and Odriozola, ed)? Yes, I want to know who is in danger of disqualification, but I didn’t have the problem of keeping them out. Then maybe with the game in progress if you can remove the disqualified ones. But they don’t create problems for me ”.

