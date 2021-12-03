The choice on the future and the role of Arrivabene, Agnelli’s ‘tutor’: this is Elkann’s strategy to save Juve

It would be great if the new course Arrivabene, as it is remarked today, was able to connect to the old Corso Marotta. Not to copy it, not even repeat it because the casts in history, over time, are impossible.

But in one thing, at least, Marotta’s lesson should be exemplary: down to earth. It is no coincidence that Juventus’ communication strategy, endorsed by Arrivabene himself, already a “multinational” marketing man, it has been since his arrival in Juventus to present himself under the banner of order and proceed behind the scenes towards a change of course, perhaps not far from a line of Marottian realism. Not only for the accounts, also for the market, probably for something more. An attitude, a way of being, a general approach that goes in the opposite direction to what has been seen in the last 3 years.

Yes, Arrivabene would seem to be one of those procurators that the Roman emperor sent to govern distant and difficult territories. If we pass the comparison, the Emperor is John Elkann, the Procurator Augusti Maurizio Arrivabene, who arrived in an important province of the Exor Empire (Juventus) with a specific purpose., first of all not strictly sporty. He was not sent there to win the tenth Scudetto or the next Champions League, but to restore order to a province that was beginning to behave as a separate kingdom, with a sovereign and some subjects too dedicated to adventure, prone to forget that they were, to them. time, employees.

The Prosecutor Augusti Arrivabene is, in short, the tutor of Andrea Agnelli and of those reckless “boys” who believed, once freed from the snares of Marotta, that they had the world in their hands. Instead that world has begun to roll out of their control, scoffing at last-minute decision-making. The improvised changes of coach, the signing campaigns, the Mephistophelian prosecutors, the troubled patches in a market played by the footprint as in a poker game, the economic “holes”. All this, perhaps, could have remained (as happens in the world of football and beyond) hidden under the carpet, in the presence of results. But in the absence of the latter, bluffs or bets were eventually seen by someone.

It is probable that the straw capable of overflowing the camel of a cheerful and corsair management, without the fearful old man, intent on restraining it (Marotta), was the question of capital gains and zero parameters, the result of an overly greedy bulimia and inconclusive. But there is more. In other words, strategy, programming subverted by risk, adventure and sometimes creative improvisation. The “young” Pirlo suddenly promoted to general, without ever having commanded even a platoon; Sarri wanted at all costs, in a week, for the good game, because he had won a Uefa, when it was enough to ask Chelsea for information. And then the zero parameters at exorbitant salaries for ascertained “champions” of the bench or the infirmary; the clever technique of exchanging two players who met in the same gray point (for different reasons: one downhill, the other never really taken off) of mediocrity. That is Pjanic and Arthur

Errors? Sure, who doesn’t make them? But these, however, had become an uncontrollable system in three years. Now, Someone asked Arrivabene, not the trophies, the glory, the scudetto, the cups… but the return to a controllable system.