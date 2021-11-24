the choice over Zaniolo and Abraham, that’s how I see them ”- SOS Fanta

After the victory with Genoa in Serie A, the Rome plays in the Conference League tomorrow. Like this José Mourinho spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Zorya: “If we win we are in, if we lose we are out. A tie leaves open and fate in our hands. That’s right, it means it’s a final for us and for them, it’s an important match. We want to have this problem, to play in both the league and the Europa League. Tomorrow we will do our best to try to win ”.

ZANIOLO – “I don’t expect anything in particular from him. I expect everything from the team match, as a team we won and did well with Genoa. As a team you have to play and win, I expect from him what I expect from others. From the way he celebrated in Genoa, even without entering, it’s like he played 90 minutes for me“.

RUI PATRICIO – “Play these Conference League matches too, yes. Even with the 3 goals from Venice and Verona, as a team, we are among those least beaten. It’s not just about Rui, it’s about the team. Fuzato works fantastic, if he has to play a game of A or Cup, for me it is not or will be a problem. I will sleep at night, I have total confidence. But Rui plays tomorrow “.

ABRAHAM – “I’m happy. Obviously, as a striker on a team that creates a lot, you usually have a chance to score more. He works a lot for the team, in the creation, for me it’s not a problem, I’m happy. Sooner or later there will be more goals and then then he will really have everything Abraham, I’m not worried, he had a small drop after a start that hit everyone “.

THREE OWNERS – “I have already told you that Zaniolo, Abraham and Rui Patricio play, do you want others? (smiles, ed) “.

MODULE – “I don’t like to play at 5. A thing is 3, a 5, I don’t like a 5. We lost all the left-backs and we found this solution, which is the possibility of playing with El Shaarawy at the full left wing. The squad is not built to play 3, I only have 4 central defenders, I have too many attacking wingers. The team is not built to play like that, but the truth is that the players have adapted and done it. Someone in this dynamic is very suitable. Maybe we should always have this option in our pocket. When we recover the players we will return to the game model we wanted to develop (4-2-3-1, ed). For the emergency we were forced to do this and I see it well. For El Shaarawy it is easier to play pure winger, we will seek balance ”.

FOURTH HOLDER – “I’ll tell you another one, but not the game system: Veretout“.

CALAFIORI AND VINA – “As I decided with Smalling for Genoa, before traveling, now it will be like this: I decide after today’s medical meeting. For the first time today they worked with their teammates ”.

EL SHAARAWY – “It was impossible for me to think of putting him there, in that role. Ups and downs, physical problems, I had seen another player. I have always thought that El Sha has great qualities, he has had an evolution where he plays 90 minutes. El Sha with Genoa made a crazy save at 2 meters, I did not know this El Shaarawy. I’m getting to know my players ”.

LEFT-HANDED – Off the air, the journalists ask for a fifth owner and Mourinho’s voice is heard as he leaves the press room: “Mancini”, with a final laugh. “The fifth that is certainly there tomorrow is Mancini”, he also reports forcearoma.info.

SMALLING – TO Sky Sports, Mourinho has unveiled a sixth owner: “Is Smalling a ready player? In Genoa maybe it would have been a risk to have him play 90 minutes, even there he went on the bench and when Kumbulla was in trouble he was ready to play even 8-9 minutes and to help the team win. This attitude is important to us. He has trained, at the moment he is in a position to start the game and tomorrow will play“.

