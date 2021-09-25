The choice the choice, film / Plot the final scene, Gabby is in a coma will she wake up?

The work The choice – the choice was based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks which has the same title, released in 2007 and was chosen precisely to make a film adaptation. As always, therefore, the films based on the works of this well-known writer are aimed above all at an audience of very young people, although there are also ideas for those who are a few years older.

Agent 007 From Russia with love / Streaming of the film on Rete 4 with great pathos

The characters were recruited after the pacts for the making of the film were already in an advanced stage. The same author financed the production with Lionsgate for the making of the film. The splendid music by the Brazilian jazz player Marcelo Uchoa Zarvos, known above all for his collaboration with Barry Levinson, who led him to direct the music of Disastro a Hollywood and The Bay, Rock the Kasbah among others, should also be underlined.

Space Jam / Streaming of the film on Italia 1 between basketball and animation

Discover the cast of The choice the choice

The choice the choice will go aired today, Friday 4 June, starting from 21.20 in the early evening of Channel 5. The sentimental drama film was shot in 2015 and was released the following year, director of the film is Ross Katz. Released by LionsGate, it stars Benjamin Walker as the protagonist Travis Shaw, Teresa Palmer who plays the irrepressible Gabby Holland, Maggie Grace or Stephanie and Alexandra Daddario as Monica. It is a film that has not achieved great success, on the contrary it has rather gone unnoticed. But it certainly remains a very interesting product to follow for a light evening.

Loading... Advertisements

Shots of Madness / On Rai 2 the film with Linsey Godfrey

The choice the choice, the plot of the film

Protagonist of the story of The choice the choice is Travis, a young veterinarian who falls madly in love with his neighbor, Dr. Gabby. The two are both engaged in their relationships which seem particularly serious. But when Gabby’s partner Ryan leaves the state to oversee the construction of a hospital for charity, Travis uses the opportunity to deepen his friendship with the woman. As soon as they get to know each other better, they embark on an extremely deep and soulful relationship. Everything seems to be going well until Ryan returns asking Gabby to marry her. Confused and torn, she agrees, throwing Travis into the abyss.

It will be his partner to leave him and advise him to fight for his beloved as she became aware of the affair and understood that the feelings between the two are unique. Travis runs to the hospital to ask for Gabby’s hand but finds out that she left leaving Ryan who will punch him right after he finds out about their relationship.

Travis does not give up and will finally be able to find Gabby at his parents’ house and the two will get married. Life seems to pass until Travis is able to go home for a dinner with his wife and children due to a work commitment and she has a car accident. Gabby is in a coma and her husband can do nothing but decide whether to keep her alive or put an end to what doctors say is an irreversible vegetative state. Back home, upset, a storm will have destroyed his house, the only thing left is Gabby’s harp, which he will hang on the porch built in honor of his wife. A short time later, she will hear the bell ringing and realize that his wife is still alive, has woken up and remembers everything he has told her so far. The two will go home together and make the dinner they missed on the day of the accident.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED