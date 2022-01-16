the choices in defense, an obligatory midfield

Pioli returns to have forced choices at least as regards the defensive department and in the midfield. On the trocar is Brahim

New year, same problems for the Milan. Many injured players, others unavailable for various reasons. In short, the situation is not the best in view of the next championship matches against Spezia, Juventus And Inter.

This is why the break for Nationals it will almost have a taste of liberation for the Emilian coach, who will try to recover some pieces. Obviously we are not talking about Fikayo Tomori, which will have to remain in the pits for 30 days approximately after the arthroscopic operation of the medial meniscus of the left knee. It is also true that Fik is a warrior, and just like he did Maignan will try to speed up recovery times as much as possible: his goal is to return to Inter February 6. Difficult, but not impossible for someone like him.

Pioli obviously hopes for it, given that the other central holder, too, Kjaer, as is well known, he will have to stay still until the end of the current season. The hope is to find Alessio as soon as possible Romagnoli, still positive at Coronavirus, which should become negative in the next few days: it could be with Juventus. If a new defender from the transfer market does not arrive within that match, we do not exclude that the Rossoneri coach can continue to trust the two babies who are doing so much well in this difficult moment: Kalulu And Cage.

In addition to the unavailability listed above, Sandro will also be missing against Spezia Tonali in midfield. So Pioli will have two departments without the permanent owners of this team: Tomori-Kjaer in defense, Tonali-Kessie (And Bennacer) in midfield. The Ivorian and Algerian francs are still engaged in Africa Cup of Nations. So, at least up to the median, there are no big doubts about who will take the field on Monday afternoon against him Spice from Thiago Motta.

Maignan in goal, which eliminated the discomfort in the thigh that had further scared the fans in the Coppa Italia match against Genoa. In defense there will obviously be Florenzi and not Calabria, who has just returned to train in a group and will need time to catch up with his teammates from an athletic point of view. Kalulu And Cage the two central ones, on the left Theo Hernandez who will still wear the captain’s armband. In between it’s up to Krunic And Bakayoko, who will have a fundamental task: not to make Tonali’s absence feel too much. In attack space a Ibrahimovic, there should be behind it Saelemaekers (with Rebic not appearing at the top yet), Brahim Diaz and of course Rafael Leao, that on the left wing will have to create the greatest dangers for the defense of Spezia.

As for Thiago Motta’s Spezia, however, there do not seem to be many doubts about the formation that the Italian-Brazilian will send on the pitch from the first minute. There is the unknown Ferrer who until yesterday trained separately, but is sure to come back Agudelo after disqualification. The Ligurian coach is always poised on the Juventus bench, so he’ll want to make a good impression on the Football ladder.

Probable formation Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Probable formation Spice (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Sala, S. Bastoni, Reca; Manaj, Agudelo.