the choices of Allegri and Spalletti

Official formations Juve Napoli. Communicate the line-ups of Juventus-Naples, the big match of the Epiphany of Serie A of the 20th day is played at the Allianz Stadium amid so much controversy and chaos that surrounds the calendar of A league.
it takes the field at 20:45 with the 20th day.
JUVENTUS – Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata, Bernardeschi
NAPLES – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Zanoli, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Elmas, Vergara, Petagna
Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata.
Naples (4-2-3-1) – Ospina, Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Demme, Elmas, Politano, Mertens, Insigne, Petagna.
Serie A calendar – 20th day
- 6/1 12:30 Bologna-Inter: DAZN and Sky
- 6/1 12:30 Sampdoria-Cagliari: DAZN
- 6/1 14:30 Lazio-Empoli: DAZN
- 6/1 14:30 Spezia-Verona: DAZN
- 6/1 16:30 Atalanta-Turin: DAZN
- 6/1 16:30 Sassuolo-Genoa: DAZN and Sky
- 6/1 18:30 Milan-Rome: DAZN
- 6/1 18:30 Salernitana-Venice: DAZN
- 6/1 20:45 Fiorentina-Udinese: DAZN and Sky
- 6/1 20:45 Juventus-Naples: DAZN