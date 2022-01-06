Sports

the choices of Allegri and Spalletti

Official formations Juve Napoli. The big match of the Epiphany of Serie A of the 20th day is played at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve Napoli formations, the official choices

Juventus Naples line-ups, the chosen officials.

JUVENTUS – Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata, Bernardeschi

NAPLES – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Zanoli, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Elmas, Vergara, Petagna

Official line-ups Juve-Napoli
Juventus-Napoli line-ups

Probable formations Juve Napoli

These the probable formations Juventus Naples:

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata.

Naples (4-2-3-1) – Ospina, Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Demme, Elmas, Politano, Mertens, Insigne, Petagna.

Official line-ups Juventus-Napoli: the choices of Allegri and Spalletti
Official line-ups Juventus-Napoli

Serie A calendar – 20th day

  • 6/1 12:30 Bologna-Inter: DAZN and Sky
  • 6/1 12:30 Sampdoria-Cagliari: DAZN
  • 6/1 14:30 Lazio-Empoli: DAZN
  • 6/1 14:30 Spezia-Verona: DAZN
  • 6/1 16:30 Atalanta-Turin: DAZN
  • 6/1 16:30 Sassuolo-Genoa: DAZN and Sky
  • 6/1 18:30 Milan-Rome: DAZN
  • 6/1 18:30 Salernitana-Venice: DAZN
  • 6/1 20:45 Fiorentina-Udinese: DAZN and Sky
  • 6/1 20:45 Juventus-Naples: DAZN

