the choices of Dionisi and Spalletti

Official formations Sassuolo Naples. Communicate the formations of Sassuolo Naples, which is the match that closes the 15th day for the two teams of the midweek round of the Italian Serie A championship. Spalletti’s Naples who mangled Sarri’s Lazio. This is what the calendar of A league.

Sassuolo Napoli formations, the official choices

Lineups Sassuolo Naples is the match of the day of Serie A, we take the field at 20:45 with the 15th day. Sassuolo Naples, the chosen officials on CalcioNapoli24.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3) – Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Traore; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Manganelli, Ayhan, Peluso, Muldur, Harroui, Kyriakopoulos, Defrel, Matheus Henrique.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1) – Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Fabian; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Available: Meret, Marfella, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Malcuit, Demme, Elmas, Ounas, Petagna, Politano.

Sassuolo-Napoli formations

Probable formations Sassuolo Naples

These the probable formations Sassuolo Napoli:

Probable Sassuolo formation (4-3-3) : Advice; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Traorè, Maxime Lopez, Frattesi; Berardi, Defrel, Raspadori. Coach: Alessio Dionisi.

: Advice; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Traorè, Maxime Lopez, Frattesi; Berardi, Defrel, Raspadori. Coach: Alessio Dionisi. Probable Napoli formations (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

Sassuolo-Napoli official formations

Serie A calendar – 15th day