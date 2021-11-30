the choices of Gasperini and Zanetti

Official line-ups Atalanta Venezia. Communicate the formations of Atalanta Venezia, we start with an important match immediately in advance of the midweek round of the 15th day of the Italian championship. On the one hand, Gasperini’s Atalanta in search of continuity to stay in the top of the table and on the other one of the revelations with Zanetti’s Venezia who want to show off another great performance. This is what the calendar of A league.

ATALANTA – Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Pessina, Pezzella; Pasalic; Ilicic, Muriel.

VENICE – Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Tessmann, Busio; Kiyine, Henry, Johnsen.

Serie A calendar – 15th day