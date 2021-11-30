Sports

the choices of Gasperini and Zanetti

Line-ups Atalanta Venice. Communicated the choices of Gasperini and Zanetti for the advance of the 15th matchday of Serie A. Official line-ups Atalanta Venezia

Official line-ups Atalanta Venezia. Communicate the formations of Atalanta Venezia, we start with an important match immediately in advance of the midweek round of the 15th day of the Italian championship. On the one hand, Gasperini’s Atalanta in search of continuity to stay in the top of the table and on the other one of the revelations with Zanetti’s Venezia who want to show off another great performance. This is what the calendar of A league.

ATALANTA – Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Pessina, Pezzella; Pasalic; Ilicic, Muriel.

VENICE – Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Tessmann, Busio; Kiyine, Henry, Johnsen.

These the probable formations Atalanta Venezia:

  • Probable Sky ATALANTA formations (3-4-1-2): Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Muriel. Coach: Gasperini.
  • Probable Sky VENICE formation (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni, Caldara, Haps; Ampadu, Tessmann, Busio; Okereke, Henry, Johnsen. Herdsman Zanetti.
Serie A calendar – 15th day

  • 30/11 18:30 Atalanta-Venice: DAZN and Sky
  • 11/30 18:30 Fiorentina-Sampdoria: DAZN
  • 30/11 20:45 Verona-Cagliari: DAZN
  • 30/11 20:45 Salernitana-Juventus: DAZN
  • 1/12 18:30 Bologna-Rome: DAZN
  • 1/12 18:30 Inter-Spezia: DAZN
  • 1/12 20:45 Genoa-Milan: DAZN and Sky
  • 1/12 20:45 Sassuolo Naples: DAZN
  • 2/12 18:30 Turin-Empoli: DAZN
  • 2/12 20:45 Lazio-Udinese: DAZN and Sky

