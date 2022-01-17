the choices of Mihajlovic and Spalletti

Bologna Napoli Serie A formations. Communications arrive with the choices of the two coaches for the official Bologna Napoli 2022 formations. Several surprises
BOLOGNA (3-5-2) – Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; De Silvestri, Svanberg, Viola, Soriano, Hickey; Samson, Arnautovic.
NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens.
- BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Soriano, Hickey; Orsolini, Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Molla, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Pyyhtia, Sansone, Van Hooijdonk, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli.
- NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Petagna. Coach: Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Tuanzebe, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Fabian Ruiz, Zanoli, Mertens, Osimhen, Lozano.
Serie A calendar – 22nd day
- 1/15 15:00 Sampdoria-Turin: DAZN
- 1/15 18:00 Salernitana-Lazio: DAZN
- 1/15 20:45 Juventus-Udinese: DAZN and Sky
- 1/16 12:30 Sassuolo-Verona: DAZN and Sky
- 16/1 15:00 Bologna-Naples: DAZN
- 16/1 15:00 Venice-Empoli: DAZN
- 1/16 18:00 Rome-Cagliari: DAZN
- 1/16 20:45 Atalanta-Inter: DAZN
- 1/17 18:30 Milan-Spezia: DAZN
- 1/17 20:45 Fiorentina-Genoa: DAZN and Sky
