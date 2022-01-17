the choices of Mihajlovic and Spalletti

by

Lineups Bologna NaplesLineups Bologna Naples

Bologna Napoli Serie A formations. Communications arrive with the choices of the two coaches for the official Bologna Napoli 2022 formations. Several surprises

Official formations Bologna-Naples. Communicate the formations of Bologna-Naples, the match of the 22nd day of Serie A to be played at the Ara di Bologna stadium for calendar of A league.

Lineups Bologna Naples, the official choices

Lineups Bologna-Naples is the match of the third return day of Serie A for 2022, it takes the field at 18:30 with the 22nd day. Bologna-Naples formations, the official choices on CalcioNapoli24.

BOLOGNA (3-5-2) – Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; De Silvestri, Svanberg, Viola, Soriano, Hickey; Samson, Arnautovic.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens.

Official formations Bologna-Naples
Lineups Bologna-Naples

Probable formations Bologna Naples

These the probable formations Bologna-Napoli:

  • BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Soriano, Hickey; Orsolini, Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Molla, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Pyyhtia, Sansone, Van Hooijdonk, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli.
  • NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Petagna. Coach: Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Tuanzebe, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Fabian Ruiz, Zanoli, Mertens, Osimhen, Lozano.
Official formations Bologna-Naples: the choices of Mihajlovic and Spalletti
Official formations Bologna-Naples

Serie A calendar – 22nd day

  • 1/15 15:00 Sampdoria-Turin: DAZN
  • 1/15 18:00 Salernitana-Lazio: DAZN
  • 1/15 20:45 Juventus-Udinese: DAZN and Sky
  • 1/16 12:30 Sassuolo-Verona: DAZN and Sky
  • 16/1 15:00 Bologna-Naples: DAZN
  • 16/1 15:00 Venice-Empoli: DAZN
  • 1/16 18:00 Rome-Cagliari: DAZN
  • 1/16 20:45 Atalanta-Inter: DAZN
  • 1/17 18:30 Milan-Spezia: DAZN
  • 1/17 20:45 Fiorentina-Genoa: DAZN and Sky

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Leave a Comment