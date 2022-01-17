the choices of Mihajlovic and Spalletti

Official formations Bologna-Naples. Communicate the formations of Bologna-Naples, the match of the 22nd day of Serie A to be played at the Ara di Bologna stadium for calendar of A league.

Lineups Bologna Naples, the official choices

Lineups Bologna-Naples is the match of the third return day of Serie A for 2022, it takes the field at 18:30 with the 22nd day. Bologna-Naples formations, the official choices on CalcioNapoli24.

BOLOGNA (3-5-2) – Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; De Silvestri, Svanberg, Viola, Soriano, Hickey; Samson, Arnautovic.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens.

Lineups Bologna-Naples

Probable formations Bologna Naples

These the probable formations Bologna-Napoli:

BOLOGNA (3-5-2) : Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Soriano, Hickey; Orsolini, Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Molla, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Pyyhtia, Sansone, Van Hooijdonk, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli.

: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Soriano, Hickey; Orsolini, Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Molla, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Pyyhtia, Sansone, Van Hooijdonk, Pagliuca, Cangiano, Falcinelli. NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Petagna. Coach: Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Tuanzebe, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Fabian Ruiz, Zanoli, Mertens, Osimhen, Lozano.

Official formations Bologna-Naples

Serie A calendar – 22nd day