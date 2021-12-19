the choices of Pioli and Spalletti

Official formations Milan Naples. Communicate the formations of Milan–Naples, the big Sunday match of Serie A of the 18th day at the San Siro stadium, match of the Italian championship. On the one hand, Spalletti’s Napoli, which will be hosted by Pioli’s Milan, which is one of the best in the league. The fight for the title and the Champions area is played between the two. This is what the calendar of A league.

MILAN – Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Kessie, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.

NAPLES – Ospina, Malcuit, Rrahmani, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Demme, Anguissa, Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas, Petagna

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Herds Spalletti.

