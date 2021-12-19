the choices of Pioli and Spalletti
Official formations Milan Naples. Communicate the formations of Milan–Naples, the big Sunday match of Serie A of the 18th day at the San Siro stadium, match of the Italian championship. On the one hand, Spalletti’s Napoli, which will be hosted by Pioli’s Milan, which is one of the best in the league. The fight for the title and the Champions area is played between the two. This is what the calendar of A league.
Milan Napoli line-ups, the official choices
Line-ups Milan Napoli is the long-awaited match that closes the day on Sunday for the two Serie A teams, it takes the field at 20:45 with the 18th day.
MILAN – Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Kessie, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.
NAPLES – Ospina, Malcuit, Rrahmani, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Demme, Anguissa, Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas, Petagna
Probable formations Milan Napoli
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli.
NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Herds Spalletti.
Serie A calendar – 18th day
- 17/12/2021 Friday 18.30 Lazio-Genoa DAZN
- 17/12/2021 Friday 20.45 Salernitana-Inter DAZN / Sky
- 18/12/2021 Saturday 15.00 Atalanta-Roma DAZN
- 18/12/2021 Saturday 18.00 Bologna-Juventus DAZN
- 18/12/2021 Saturday 20.45 Cagliari-Udinese DAZN / Sky
- 19/12/2021 Sunday 12.30 Fiorentina-Sassuolo DAZN / Sky
- 19/12/2021 Sunday 15.00 Spezia-Empoli DAZN
- 19/12/2021 Sunday 18.00 Sampdoria-Venice DAZN
- 19/12/2021 Sunday 18.00 Torino-Hellas Verona DAZN
- 19/12/2021 Sunday 20.45 Milan-Naples DAZN