the choices of Roberto Mancini

More than a long eve of tactical tests and technical-physical preparation, that of the match between Italy and Swiss scheduled for Friday at 8.45 pm at the Olimpico in Rome was a real handicap race, with a rain of injuries on both fronts, many of which in progress, due to calls already made by the two technical commissioners, therefore forced to run for cover between extra calls and impromptu training choices.

Italy-Switzerland, Giorgio Chiellini also out

On the Azzurri front, the last to surrender was Giorgio Chiellini, whose forfeit came a few hours after that of Ciro Immobile. Muscle problems in the calf, respectively in the adductor and soleus, which will make them unavailable for the last group match, Monday’s match in Belfast against Northern Ireland, stopped the defender and the attacker.

The Lazio center forward immediately left Coverciano’s retreat, while the Juventus player, as a good captain, will remain with his teammates at least until the match against Switzerland, with the backing of his club. “I will be close to the guys, but I am confident that we will play a great match and we will qualify” declared Chiellini, although aware that the moment the team went through on a physical and psychological level is very different from the magical summer that led to the triumph at Euro 2020. .

Italy-Switzerland, Francesco Acerbi and Andrea Belotti owners

In addition to the defeat against Spain in the Nations League which interrupted the long unbeaten run, in fact, Italy is returning from a subdued early autumn with the draws against Bulgaria and that of the first leg against Switzerland itself, which complicated the path in a qualifying round that the Azzurri seemed to be able to dominate.

In Bern Italy created many opportunities, wasting too much, and the reference is not only to the penalty missed by Jorginho. It is therefore inevitable that, although Switzerland will also be full of illustrious absentees, the approach to the game is marked by concern, if the defense leader as well as the captain and the attacker of reference, that Ciro Immobile so often criticized, will be missing. but who is still the most prolific Italian center forward.

Roberto Mancini has already chosen who to rely on to replace the two reference points. In defense it will be a Francesco Acerbi alongside Leonardo Bonucci, a couple who at Euro 2020 proved to be more than reliable in the three matches Chiellini missed due to injury, against Switzerland itself, Wales and Austria.

In attack, however, after having toyed with the idea of ​​starting with the false center forward, the blue coach decided to rely on Andrea Belotti, that the national team shirt has not been wearing it since the night of Wembley, but is ready to take off the dross of a difficult start to the season between the injury to his fibula in August and a love affair with Torino that seems to be running out, thanks to the contract expiring in June.

Italy-Switzerland, the probable formations

Roberto Mancini and Murat Yakin therefore chose the starting line-ups. Italy will be on the pitch with the classic 4-3-3, with Chiesa and Insigne completing the attack and Manuel Locatelli vice Verratti in a midfield that will also see the bruised Nicolò Barella on the field, while Switzerland has recovered Mario Gavranovic in attack.

Italy (4-3-3)

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Church, Belotti, Insigne. Coach: R. Mancini

Switzerland (4-2-3-1)

Sommer; Widmer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Zakaria; Steffen, Shaqiri, Mbabu; Gavranovic. Ct .: M. Yakin.

Italy-Switzerland, where to see it

Italy-Switzerland will be visible live and exclusively on Rai channels.

The race will start at 20.45 and will be broadcast on Rai Uno, with pre-match from 20.30. It will also be possible to follow the match in live streaming on the platform Rai Play, usable from pc, tablet and smartphone.

