the choices of Spalletti and Thiago Motta

Official formations Naples Spezia. Communicate the formations of Naples–Spice, the big Sunday match of Serie A of the 19th day at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, match of the Italian championship. On the one hand, Spalletti’s Napoli which hosts Thiago Motta’s Spezia at risk of exemption. This is what the calendar of A league.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Anguissa, Politano, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens. Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Zanoli, Demme, Elmas, Ounas, Petagna. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Major, Kiwior, Bastoni, Reca; Agudelo, Manaj. Coach: Thiago Motta.

Probable formations Napoli Spezia

These the probable formations Napoli Spezia:

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Annex. Spalletti

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Hristov; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Kiwior, Major, Reca; Nzola, Manaj. Annex Thiago Motta

