Sports

the choices of Spalletti and Thiago Motta

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Official formations Naples Spezia. Communicate the formations of NaplesSpice, the big Sunday match of Serie A of the 19th day at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, match of the Italian championship. On the one hand, Spalletti’s Napoli which hosts Thiago Motta’s Spezia at risk of exemption. This is what the calendar of A league.

Napoli Spezia formations, the official choices

Lineups Napoli Spezia is the match that closes the day and 2021 for the two Serie A teams, it takes the field at 20:45 with the 19th day. Napoli Spezia formations, the official choices on CalcioNapoli24.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Anguissa, Politano, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens. Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Zanoli, Demme, Elmas, Ounas, Petagna. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Major, Kiwior, Bastoni, Reca; Agudelo, Manaj. Coach: Thiago Motta.

Official formations Napoli-Spezia
Napoli-Spezia formations

Probable formations Napoli Spezia

These the probable formations Napoli Spezia:

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Annex. Spalletti

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Hristov; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Kiwior, Major, Reca; Nzola, Manaj. Annex Thiago Motta

Official Napoli-Spezia formations: the choices of Spalletti and Thiago Motta
Official formations Napoli-Spezia

Serie A calendar – 19th day

  • 21/12 18:30 Udinese-Salernitana: DAZN
  • 21/12 20:45 Genoa-Atalanta: DAZN and Sky
  • 21/12 20:45 Juventus-Cagliari: DAZN
  • 22/12 16:30 Sassuolo-Bologna: DAZN
  • 22/12 16:30 Venice-Lazio: DAZN
  • 22/12 18:30 Verona-Fiorentina: DAZN and Sky
  • 22/12 18:30 Inter-Turin: DAZN
  • 22/12 18:30 Rome-Sampdoria: DAZN
  • 22/12 20:45 Empoli-Milan: DAZN and Sky
  • 22/12 20:45 Naples-Spezia: DAZN

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the press release and the times – SOS Fanta

November 18, 2021

Eddie Jordan ‘criticizes’ Hamilton: “Good guys don’t win titles” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

1 week ago

De Ligt in Bayern or Chelsea, the free substitute for Juve

6 mins ago

Football at the time of Covid, Bayern trouble breaks out: the four healed ‘no vax’ and the ban on retirement | First page

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button