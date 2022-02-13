the choices that the tax authorities now do not forgive

The Tax Authority changes completely in this 2022 from many points of view and Italians will have to be careful about their habits because being stang has become very simple.

The tax authorities received from the privacy authority the possibility of carrying out extremely thorough investigations into the lives of citizens.

Basically, the taxman will be able to know anything about us by crossing numerous databases. Let’s see which behaviors are best avoided and what the taxman will control in our life. The guarantor for privacy has given the taxman the opportunity to access numerous databases and literally x-ray the lives of citizens as long as the citizen himself is covered by a pseudonym.

Get X-rayed

With this ploy, the taxman will be able to allow its operators to know everything about the taxpayers because their name is hidden. The new tax investigations will focus on more strong guidelines. First of all home bonuses are in the sights. Anyone who has benefited from home bonuses will receive special attention by the Revenue Agency because 4 billion euros of fraud have emerged as a result of this bonus and the taxman wants to understand who took advantage of them. But in addition to the bonuses they will also be the deductions for health care expenses to be particularly attentive.

Who is in the crosshairs

Certainly the home bonus frauds have made more noise, but too many irregularities have emerged with regard to health tax deductions and attention will be high. Above all, the taxman will cross credit card and current account data. In fact, it is precisely by drawing on these data that the taxman can understand what the citizen’s spending and consumption habits are. So too close or too large withdrawals of money at the ATM will be an alarm bell of something abnormal. Every day expenses will be carefully monitored through the credit card that provides the taxman with a real insight into the spending habits of citizens.

The taxman establishes a certain standard behavior regarding the income of a taxpayer. Anyone who deviates too markedly in his everyday habits from this behavior will surely attract the attention of the revenue and finance agency. Not only the supermarket but also the car is particularly considered an element to be evaluated in order to hypothesize evasions.