the choices! Why Acerbi struggles ”- SOS Fanta

The conditions of individuals, but not only. Like this Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, spoke today at a press conference about tomorrow’s match against Genoa: “The Europa League is grinding us. We have eleven games with 21 points, an average of 0.6 points after the Europa League. This is our current limit, the difference between a strong team and a normal team. The team always trains well, this is the limit and it is no small feat “.

RENEWAL – “The goal is to build a young team, destined to grow slowly over time, with a path. In our opinion it is the most viable path in our dimension “.

INDIVIDUALS – “Luis Alberto, Pedro and Zaccagni? All three have trained with the team, they are better, yesterday they trained with us. Zaccagni had taken a hit, Luis seems to be in the process of being resolved, Pedro had only a fatigue. Three solvable situations “.

UNERBI – “The defenders may have greater difficulties than the others. It stands out that we have three players who are doing very well and they are Zaccagni, Pedro and Basic, three who came from outside. The change from the outside is more absorbable, it is easier than those who were already there “.

