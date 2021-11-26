the chosen color is unprecedented

Ferrari Monza SP2, the new model created by Tailor Mode amazes everyone: powerful engine and original chosen color

There Ferrari, through the department Tailor Mode, allows you to create Maranello supercars based on the most disparate tastes of customers, also churning out custom models of cars from the past. A few days ago the Daytona SP3, the third car in the Icona series that comes after the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, respectively, a single-seater and a two-seater.

Ferrari, on his LindedIn channel, posted a video showing the SP2 made by Tailor Mode. It is a car with a completely white body, in the “White King“, With a central band that runs through the entire hood and in color Glossly Blue Scotland, same shade used for the model’s logo, “Ferrari Monza SP2” affixed behind the driver’s seat. Inside the car, on the other hand, the leather seats Heritage blue that contrast with the white stitching reminiscent of baseball.

Ferrari Monza SP2: the power of the engine



But what engine does this supercar have? Under the hood the SP2 has a 6.5-liter V12 engine naturally aspirated capable of delivering the beauty of 810 horsepower at 8500 rpm. It is a 10 horsepower engine more powerful than the one mounted on the 812 Superfast.

And the numbers are truly amazed; for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h it takes less than 3 seconds, 2.9 to be exact, while 7.9 are enough for acceleration from 0 to 200 per hour. The maximum speed, from formula 1, is also highly respected, considering how it reaches i 300 km / h. The price is not known, but certainly this unique example will cost several hundreds of thousands of euros, if not millions.