The Chosen star shares how Justin Bieber told him about his faith while on a hike

Yoshi Barrigas, an American actor who plays Philippe in the series The Chosen, which has more than 400 million views, told in a podcast to CBN’s Faithwire how an encounter with Justin Bieber led him to follow him to church.

While hiking on the heights of Los Angeles, Yoshi Barrigas accidentally met Justin Bieber. The future actor of The Chosen had sat down to read, when he heard a voice speak to him, “Hey, what are you reading over there?” “.

“I look, and it was Justin Bieber. I told him what I was reading and we started talking from afar. »

Then Justin Bieber approached Yoshi Barrigas. While they were talking, Justin Bieber stops.

“He interrupted me at one point and said, ‘You know, I’m sorry to interrupt you, but I feel deep down that I’m supposed to introduce you to my church, so would you come? »

“At the time, I had no real interest in any kind of church, but, as I told him, ‘I’m not going to tell you no, man. You are Justin Bieber. So let’s go, ”says Yoshi Barrigas.

Justin Bieber would then have said to him, “if you like, we will stay, and, if not, we can go have a beer”.

The actor then spent the next 6 months going to that church with the popstar, enjoying their way of teaching “simply the parables of the New Testament.”

And it was after this meeting, according to Faithwire, that the actor was offered the role of the disciple of Jesus in The Chosen.

